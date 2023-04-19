I happened to glance at the mirror recently. I noticed a long, wiry hair in one of my eye brows. Such grooming faux pas are more frequent as I age.

But usually they are brought to my attention by my oldest daughter who will soon be in her mid-30s and has two daughters of her own. She typically insists on immediately tweezing them, bringing a tear to my eye on more than one account.

My self-discovery of the runaway brow hair reminded my how rarely I look in a mirror.

A lack of self-examination can afflict any organization. Political parties particularly seem to fall prey to believing that everything is perfectly fine so long as elections are being won by candidates bearing their tags. But dangerous results regularly flow from single-party dominance of any political system.

One party domination of a nation, state, city or any unit of governance is a snowball rolling down a hill, gaining speed and size until it crushes everything in its path.

The incubator of the 20th Century European authoritarian dictators who precipitated the catastrophe of World War II was single-party dominance of political systems.

As a party becomes more dominant, its members, particularly those with political ambitions, fear crossing the party line. They will choose instead to follow along, even when judgment and conscience dictate otherwise.

An elected official or potential candidate will wonder, “Why make election more difficult?” They will know that those voting in the primary elections which pick the parties’ candidates tend to be further to the edges of the political spectrum. And in one-party dominated politics, primary elections decide who will ultimately be elected in the general.

Party members begin to understand the power and control that the electoral process can generate. More and more proposals on the fringes are introduced; what once would have been summarily dismissed as too extreme begins to look mainstream. Then the newly established extremes get crossed as those envelopes are pushed.

Elected party officials hesitate to urge restraint, unwilling to risk becoming a target who can only too easily be replaced by someone wiling to toe the line and move that line further.

The momentum becomes its own purpose and fuel. Good governance and sound public policy become secondary or are forgotten.

The biggest motivator is appealing to primary voters who move steadily to the political extreme. It is not called “the tyranny of the majority” for nothing.

And the necessity of reining in that tyranny in democratic republics has been of significant concern since Plato propounded the system of governance.

Nebraska’s immediate past governor, Pete Ricketts, used his family’s wealth to influence campaigns statewide to unprecedented extents in our state.

Jim Pillen, Nebraska’s most recently-elected governor, refused to debate in the primary or general election. Instead, Pillen rode Rickett’s endorsement and financial support to the governor’s mansion.

Pillen has broken with the decades-long precedent of making public his daily schedule. He rarely answers questions of the press, and has not been seriously interviewed by a genuine journalist.

But unless something drastic occurs, it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which Pillen will not be re-elected in 2026 in a landslide if he runs.

Thirty-two of our state senators are Republicans, and one of the Democrats votes regularly with the Republicans, providing the necessary 33 votes to end filibusters.

In this session, in huge numbers, Republican senators have supported (1) a bill which eliminate parents’ authority to direct the health care of their transgender children and (2) a bill that grants parents unfettered sovereignty over their children’s public education.

GOP senators tout local control of education while piling more mandates on local schools and seeking to change citizens’ election of state school board officials to governor appointments.

Conservative fiscal responsibility is taking the form of cutting the ability to generate future revenue while simultaneously spending unprecedented amounts on private school scholarships, a new prison, a canal that has been done without for a century, a $1 billion education reserve and more financed by finite, non-recurring federal pandemic aid and revenue from the current up-cycle of our ag industry, a cycle that regularly goes down.

It is understandable that those behind the present one-party political domination in our state grow tired of what is seen when a mirror is held up to the tyranny of the current majority.

That is exactly why it is so important that we look closely, objectively, and often at the reflection.