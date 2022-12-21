Jim Paloucek: The best gifts you can't buy

Many of us are in full scramble mode to snap up perfect last-minute gifts for loved ones as the days until Christmas fly past. Here are some ideas for presents that are not available at any store but will fit almost anyone’s bill.

Get involved in a good cause that draws your interest. Selflessly donate your time or money or expertise somewhere that it is needed to move a needle a little bit in a positive direction. Every need generates opportunity to contribute. The satisfaction of being part of a solution is a gift to those directly impacted but also to yourself, your community and society. You will never feel better than you do when serving others. There are an infinite number of boats out there that need folks to row, much work that needs done. Grab an oar, lend a hand. Be a force for positive action.

Every day, disconnect from all electronic devices for a while, and gradually increase your recess from technology over the next several months. What is an appropriate starting disengagement interval will depend on just how attached one is to his or her screens. Fifteen minutes with the Google machine turned off might be as much as some of us can go without withdrawal symptoms. But do what you can, and bump up the number of your “off” minutes every few days. After several weeks, you will discover that it is possible, even enjoyable, to go hours or even most of the day without looking at social media or texting. You will find that the world goes on without your immediate response to every buzz and vibration of your device. Those in your presence will appreciate being treated as more important than some notice about Harry and Meghan’s feud with the Royals. And you — you will come to know just how exhausting it can be trying to keep up with and replying to all that unimportant information flowing from your phone that, just a few short years ago, we were all happily gliding along without. Give it a shot. Disconnect. Surf reality instead.

Spend as much time as you can with people whose company you enjoy doing the things you love. If aging genuinely teaches anything, it is that time is finite and fleeting; once lost, it cannot be reclaimed. We each spend so many hours and days and years trudging along the path of things we think we have to do. And, yes, work and obligations are a necessary part of most lives. But no one at the end of his days regretted an afternoon playing hooky from work to go fishing with his dad. Not one person has ever ended up sorry that she spent an extra day with her grandson at the park. Time spent with good friends hiking a trail or skiing the slopes will always be worth making up the lost time from work or other obligations. Make it happen before it is too late.

Commit to being purposeful about what you intend to do. What you prioritize has a chance of happening; if you prioritize nothing, that’s what will happen. Too often, we default to what always just happens rather than doing what we want, or ought, to do. We drift along giving little thought to what tomorrow can bring, and then we are disappointed when the next day turns out no different from the one before. If you want to change the path you are on, you have to steer the car in a new direction. Grab hold of that wheel, and go where you want.

For Christmas and all year long, live the lesson of the Golden Rule: Treat others as you want them to treat you. This simple, powerful concept figures prominently in the world’s religions.

Our country’s first principle declared by the Founders as self-evident — that all men are created equal — has its roots in the Golden Rule. It is amazing how a little empathy can dramatically impact one’s world view, how genuine consideration of what someone else needs or feels changes minds. In this season of giving and grace, each of us can surely be kind to others. And imagine what might happen if that approach and consideration carries through all our days.

Merry Christmas.