Joan von Kampen: The one place I call home

Along U.S. Highway 26, west of Lisco, stands a state historical marker commemorating pioneer Narcissa Whitman.

For many years, I had a ritual whenever I drove west to visit my parents. As I passed that marker, I’d say out loud, “Narcissa, I’m home.”

On the return trip, I’d say, “Narcissa, I’ll be back.”

Narcissa Whitman left her New York home in 1836 to be a missionary in Oregon with her newlywed husband. She never saw her home again. She and her husband were killed Nov. 29, 1847, in an attack on their mission near present-day Walla Walla, Washington.

The Great Platte River Road — part of the trail west that so many pioneers took — turns out to be the highway of my life as well. In the nearly 40 years since I first left home to follow my vocation at newspapers large and small, I’ve traced and retraced that path.

I left Scottsbluff in 1984 for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where I met my future husband, Todd. We started dating while he was working at the North Platte Telegraph, and we married after I graduated from UNL in 1988.

In Iowa, we welcomed our first child, then trekked back west to Scottsbluff, where we stayed four years and became a family of four.

After a quick two years in North Platte, we headed eastward to Omaha in 1997. We settled in the Florence area south of Interstate 680 and the Mormon Bridge, in an old neighborhood that reminded us of the small towns we had left behind. Our family grew by two more children and a couple of cats.

In all those years, we never stopped longing for the wide-open spaces we’d left for the confines of the city. That’s when Narcissa Whitman’s monument became my symbol of returning home.

Finally, in 2016 came a call back to the west. When asked if I’d consider returning to North Platte as editor of the Telegraph, my answer was, “You’re asking if I want to go home.” Todd and I would be back in familiar territory in west central Nebraska, and just three hours from Scottsbluff, where our parents all lived.

But returning west also meant leaving behind pieces of my heart.

Our firstborn, then 25 years old, moved out of state for a job at the same time we moved to North Platte. The second oldest — our only child born in the west — stayed to finish his degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. (Had we not moved away, he might not have met his wife. But that’s a story for another time.)

Our two youngest kids would leave behind Omaha friends for new schools and new experiences. Both have found reasons to treasure greater Nebraska.

Another landmark came to symbolize the contradictory pulls of my life along that Great Platte River Road: “Erma’s Desire,” an abstract steel sculpture at an Interstate 80 rest stop south of Grand Island. Its bent steel spires stretch different directions, east and west, forward and back, as if pointing toward the dreams I’d chased and the ones I’d left behind.

But “Erma” is also planted solidly on Nebraska ground, just as I have been for almost all my life.

Soon after our youngest daughter started her own adult journey — like me, eastward to UNL — I was asked to stretch farther west, taking on the editorship of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald just three weeks after my father’s death. I split my weeks now between North Platte and Scottsbluff, staying with my mom in my dad’s old room.

Like “Erma’s Desire,” I find my heart always reaching in different directions. But like Narcissa Whitman, I seek to keep my feet on the path I believe God has set for me.

From east to west, all of Nebraska is “home” to me now.