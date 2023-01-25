Job Vigil: Let’s give credit to the unsung heroes

The attention given to quarterbacks in football comes with the visibility and importance of the position.

Teams with great quarterbacks seem to do better than teams with not so great quarterbacks. I understand that’s the norm and I don’t really have a problem with it.

It does, however, bother me immensely that the linemen, especially the offensive linemen, don’t get more credit for a team’s success. My belief is that quarterbacks often receive too much credit when their team wins and generally too much blame when their team loses.

Often, the sports media compares a quarterback’s record against an opponent’s as if they were the only players on the field. It might be said that Tom Brady has a 10-5 record against Peyton Manning and there is no mention of their respective teams.

I find it rather amusing that it is seldom the team that gets credit for the wins or losses in a quarterback’s career. Nobody talks about the superb offensive lines Brady or Manning had through their years of success on the field.

On Sunday, a young rookie quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers played a solid game to help his team advance in the playoffs.

One news story said Brock Purdy became the first 49ers rookie quarterback to start and win a playoff game, putting him at 7-0 in career starts, including the victory over the Dallas Cowboys in his second playoff game.

My contention is that instead of saying the rookie quarterback won all those games, the story should say that the 49ers won seven games in succession with rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback. After all, doesn’t the win-loss record belong to the entire team rather than just the quarterback?

The cool thing I see is that the front line grunts seldom, if ever, complain about the lack of attention they get. After each play, they get up from the turf and head back to the huddle with barely a mention by the announcers for their efforts. They finish the game with their uniforms soiled, torn and bloodied.

After the game, the interviews are focused on the quarterback or the wide receiver that made a great catch or two.

Certainly the quarterbacks and wide receivers sometimes make spectacular plays, but if it wasn’t for a left guard taking on a fast charging linebacker on a blitz, that pass would have never left the hand of the quarterback.

It seems to me it is the same in other aspects of life as well. We don’t often hear about employees who work behind the scenes doing their job without complaint.

We all know who the leaders are in our communities. But who is the person that gets up in the middle of the night, pulls on a snow suit and heads out to a snow plow to clear the streets of our towns.

Twelve hours later, he finally gets home exhausted and hungry. After a shower and supper, there is still enough energy to go watch his kids play basketball or the violin.

Without leadership, I understand all would be chaos, but some appreciation — a lot of appreciation — needs to be reserved for the sewer rats and grease monkeys who keep us up and running.

We are a team and with one part of that team inactive or inoperable, the process falls apart.

No one can do it alone and the record, good or bad, belongs to the whole team, not just the quarterback.