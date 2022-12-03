Judy Steele: A beautiful 'ride' of yesterday

I am pretty sure I may have used this neat old photo for one of my earlier columns, but I ran across it again today and thought it would be perfect timing for using it once again.

The elegant style of these gorgeous baby carriages are amazing. And if ever I found one in real life, it would be truly a great find and item to keep.

The photo card measures 4¼ inches by 6½ inches on strong cardboard-like material. It will last a long time when taken care of. Would or could be beautifully mounted in a frame for extra care, as well. Can you just imagine the detail work involved when creating such a wonderful vintage piece?

It looks like “T. R. Beecher … 211 E. Main St., Van Wert, O (Ohio)." The baby isn’t smiling much but it took a while to actually take a photo back then so none of us would probably be smiling much either.

Vintage photos are awesome keepsakes and I want to thank each camera maker because of the great memories brought forth by these inventions of yesterday and the newer methods today. Take a pic with your phone and send or dump it onto your computer later and voila, you have it just where you may need it for a story later on.

The wicker detailing is absolutely amazing on this carriage. I cannot even imagine how many weeks it took to make this gorgeous carriage. Just to try to understand the actual framework first and then I would presume that one certain person was probably in charge of each detail separately and made as needed or corrected as wanted — the detailing is absolutely amazing.

I would think this was from the Victorian period. I may be wrong about that but I feel pretty safe when saying this. The hours involved would be immense — and the cost of making it would probably make it costly. Or maybe it is just a prop for the photographer also. But I could see this being pushed down the sidewalk of a very fancy area of a city and "oohed and awed” by every passerby.

The quality of work on most anything handmade back in those days would be considered to be a work of art in its own right. I feel in some ways we have lost that quality when you go shopping some days. Of course, it depends on what you might be willing to spend also.

The time spent on a particular item, the care it is crafted with is important and increases the value tremendously.

We still look for “quality” in anything we buy today but sometimes we cannot pay the price, which means we go to something less well made and possibly much cheaper.

Then we need to remember that we will probably be replacing this item much quicker down the road just because the quality was not like it should (or could) have been. Quality is very important in anything we buy today — from vehicles to clothing to homes and apartments.

So many different styles of everything being made today that sometimes it makes it even more difficult to make a decision on which one (of anything) you might want to take home with you.

Vintage quality has usually held up much better in so many ways. Sometimes we find something that is so amazing that we have to look it over very carefully and take some ideas with you so you can make one similar to it.

The fun of owning something such as this elegant wicker baby carriage would be simply amazing, but you would need a rather large home for displaying it as well.

As I live in a small apartment nowadays, I am afraid my collecting of larger items is now “nil.” But that is OK — I have had my day of having larger collectibles and antiques, and lots of pets around the house or in the pasture. And I collected so many different kinds of items along the way.

Funny how we get started collecting one thing and then it turns into two, then three, maybe four and more. Good thing I don’t have a big house any more because I did at one time.

I was lucky enough to live in one that my younger son had built — I loved that house, and making it into a home was so easy and enjoyable every single day. I do have some beautiful memories of large family dinners there and Christmases opening up lots and lots of packages with grandkids.

And I even kept all three of them for a weekend (I was much younger then, thank goodness) and we had a blast. It was a beautiful spring and warm with sunny days outside and we enjoyed the outdoors as well as the play areas in the home.

It had many stairs, which was good back then but not so good for me today probably with my arthritis the way it is. But the memories flow loud and strong and I got to do it several times — take care of my grandkids. Beautiful memories; fun times for sure!

Now I go visit my great-grandkids and get to enjoy them whenever I want. They are growing up so fast that it makes your head spin. And I guess when I saw this photograph of yesteryear it just reminded me how fast time really goes. So just a word to the wise, don’t wait forever to do some of those special things you have wanted to do years ago. Do them now.

Just as the wicker carriage in my photo today displays its beauty, we need to remember that the simpler things in life are sweet also. The simpler and easier things in our lives sometimes are a good reminder of years gone by when we all worked hard.

Yes I know the young folk are working hard to make a living today, too. I don’t want to slight a single age group here. I just want to remind everyone that time is going pretty fast and we had better do a few fun things we have wanted to do before time gets too far away from us.

With Thanksgiving just a few days ago, we were able to spend time with one of my son’s son and his family. My how they are all growing. Just another reminder that we need to get together even more often, even if it might just be for an ice cream cone.

Time slips by so very quickly and we all need a reminder now and then to do what we want to do, when possible. And keep trying to take good care of ourselves as we get older. I am a very poor one on that particular issue — I love to eat, but just what I like, and I don’t really cook that much any more either.

But I do look back at all of the beautiful family get togethers we had in our little house in the country and we always seemed to be able to set another place setting at the table or pull up another chair for someone who just stopped by for a moment.

Those visits from the past mean even more to me now than they probably did right back then. I remember when the propane man would come in and sit down to have a cup of coffee and maybe I would just happen to have a warm brownie right out of the oven and we would take the time to drink the coffee and eat that brownie just because we made the time.

So make a little extra time for those you may not see so often. Take the time to clean out that drawer another day. Make the time to take a walk with your little one and just enjoy the day. God only gives us so many days and beautiful moments, so please don’t let one get by without taking the time to enjoy it with whoever it is in that particular moment.