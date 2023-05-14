As most of my readers know, I have started my antique classes once again at Wild Bill’s here in North Platte. I just thought I might mention it once again.

My biggest thoughts right now are about this particular Sunday and Mother’s Day. As I am writing my article on Wednesday, I feel a bit early wishing all the mothers out there a beautiful day “today.”

I hope and pray that everyone will have a beautiful day and a beautiful year with good health and much happiness for everyone.

My photo this week is a bit different. Friends at my class brought me a 1946 January edition of Antiques Magazine, and I just thought it would be fun to run with my column this week.

It just so happens that this magazine is “my age” so it means a bit more to me than just a regular old magazine. And I want to thank the couple who gave it to me. They have been coming to my antique classes since I began doing them “umpteenth” years ago. So it holds special thoughts in that direction also.

This one magazine is taped a bit to hold the cover in place, but it still has all the original advertising and the rest of the mag is in very good condition.

It’s so fun looking through it to see the articles and the many photos of other collectibles/antiques that they are talking about. And the most fun part is looking through it to just imagine what was available to buy back then. This particular magazine may be worth a few dollars — but it is worth more than that to me, just because of the date of course!

There is also an advertisement in it about the American Railroads Old Prints available from “The Old Print Shop” in New York City. It is always fun to look through older materials just to see what was available for purchase way back when.

“Way back when” they did not have many color advertisements as magazines do today — but the cover usually had a bit of color to set off the magazine itself. They have articles on glassware, furniture, paper goods like magazines and books and so on.

But the most fun part is to read what the editor wrote about and just to look through it and see the fun articles. This magazine measures 9 1/2 inches wide and just a hair over 12 inches tall. It’s not in the best of conditions but I want to save it anyway.

My kids will get a kick out of it someday when they have to go through my stuff. I hope it makes them chuckle a bit as it did me, and I so appreciate what my friends bring into my antique classes.

I feel that my classes are going very well — nice turn outs each week and the food is awesome. We meet just inside the north door of the bowling alley in a private “birthday party room” which works well for us. It is quiet and food is delicious.

Everyone brings one or two items to show and tell about — and I try to find values or give “guesstimations” which I feel comfortable with.

And this magazine was such a fun thing to bring to class. And they gave me three of them to keep for myself. Always fun to look through them and see the different prices or the furniture styles of that period, and so on. But just to think that someone has actually kept these magazines for such a long time — I am so glad and happy to share them with you today.

Furniture usually stands the years of time. It’s solid and heavy. But paper products are a different matter. However, if they are kept dry (no moisture around them at all) and kept out of other harms way, then it has a very good chance to last another hundred years or longer.

I guess all we need to do to see that is walk through our local museum at the Scout Rest Ranch here in North Platte. I hope everyone has had a chance to walk through it on several occasions. They work so hard on it all year and have saved so many interesting pieces that may have been put in a junk pile otherwise and no one would have had the enjoyment of seeing the beautiful items.

I think many years ago I wrote another column on these magazines as well. Sometimes we don’t see something interesting until we look back through a magazine more than once or twice. And if I keep them long enough, I forget and it is just like “new” news for me all over again. Nice to be able to say things like that at my age. But, the older I get, the older will be the guffaws I do through life.

And, one more thing about this magazine is the price: 50 cents. That is what makes it amazing as far as I am concerned. But, when we adjust the dollar as to what it is worth today compared to yesterday’s prices, I guess we all can understand that one.

The different things we all keep is always fun to see. One may keep more glassware, another may keep photos and another may want only the “good stuff” whereas I am one of those that I like a bit of rust on it or not perfect condition because I enjoy the old.

Some want it just like “new” and I am one of those who like a bit of “patina” to it. Each collector has his/her own theory on collecting items condition wise, price wise, size wise, etc. But I do believe that the things we love to collect the most will be kept safer than most other things and that is a good thing.

I do want to take the time to wish all the mothers out there a very beautiful Mother’s Day with family and friends. Enjoy every moment of each week, each day, each hour. And most of all, please remember the best treasures of all are our memories within.

Have a great week and make someone smile. It is such a good feeling. Enjoy your todays, remember your yesterdays. But most of all, make tomorrows count even bigger! Happy Mother’s Day to those special moms and to those who made them a mom.