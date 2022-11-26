Judy Steele: A touch of Christmas, a bit early

As you can tell by my photo this week, I am beginning my articles about the Christmas holidays ahead!

It is a very busy time as always and everyone needs an encouraging word or a slight nudge to get into the holiday spirit. There is always so much going on this time of the year and we get a bit down and a bit discouraged it seems when things don’t go exactly as planned.

By the time you are reading this, everyone is stuffed to the brim with a full tummy of turkey and dressing and all the trimmings that go with it. But I want to wish everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving,” anyway, after I took a week off last week. Yes, I will have celebrated also at my grandson’s house by the time you are reading this.

At my age, my beautiful kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids seem to know how to fill in for me and they just pretty much let this “old girl” do whatever she pleases. An easy dish to set on the table and a lot of hugs and kisses to go around. That’s all I do any more — and I am so grateful for it also.

Many years ago when my sons were younger, we usually had most of the holidays at our house — we had a big back yard (fenced in) for the little ones to play if the weather cooperated, and the swing set and sand pile were ready and waiting for someone to start digging in the sand. Even if it might be heavy jacket weather, our kids always loved to play outside no matter the weather or the temperature it seemed. Maybe not in the middle of a blizzard but then all of our plans would have been put on hold and it all at a later date.

We always seemed to manage having it whether it was cold or nice outside.

Many holidays to remember, many photos to look back on and memories to bring forth. Always something to celebrate at our house — whether it be a “big” something or just maybe a “little” something. We would try to find something to celebrate regardless of the weather interference.

The cute little pillow in my photo this week was purchased at the Dollar Store and I found the matching little red pickup with a cut Christmas Tree in the back end of it and had to add it to my display this week.

Naturally, I will keep it there through the holiday season, even though many people probably won’t be at my house any more.

As you all know, my grandkids now usually hold the holidays at their homes so they can have all the great grandkids’ toys close by and quite a bit more room, including a big yard and a tree house with a wooden “puzzle” path getting there or wherever they want to go. What an awesome thing their dad helped them with last year. And they will enjoy it forever as it was well built and sturdy to play on for years to come.

Next year I will try to get some better photos of it and show you all the “labor of love” that was produced last year when they built it. Truly an awesome thing to have in their back yard for playing every single day on it.

Memories — just even at Thanksgiving time and then again in just a few weeks we will have our Christmas Holidays again. I do not know where the time flies but it sure seems to go hiking rather fast any more. And it gets faster every year.

It is just amazing when we walk through the antique shop on Fifth Street here in North Platte. The CR Rustic Antique Mall is full to the brim again this year, as always like the years before, of course.

The owners, Corey and Rob Derbyshire, are on “full speed ahead” this time of year and what they bring to life for the customers is always amazing.

They decorate their store, and owners of each booth are supposed to do their own decorating also (and Judy is lousy at it, as usual) but someone usually steps in to help me out.

This year again, I am a bit late but I do have some good ideas and hoping I can pull them through before the big holidays hit.

What are we seeing in the antique shops right now as big selling items?

Just about anything unusual and/or on the rare side, of course.

I did have to shut down my antique classes for health reasons, but I am sure hoping maybe we can all get together and do a bit more this coming new year. I am looking forward to it and hoping we all stay well and will enjoy it all together.

And a bit of warning coming up this spring, I hope to really start digging into my storage units and bringing out a lot of what I really want to sell and start sizing down.

It will truly be hard work but I am looking forward to it … at my age, I need to size down a lot and I hope to bring a friend in with me at my booth who will give me some great ideas and a boot you-know-where to get my creative juices flowing again.

I really do miss my classes and I especially miss seeing everyone who used to attend. My biggest goal will be to be able to start them up again this spring when the weather and the roads will be good for us. Hopefully, we’ll really get into the swing of things and see what comes from it all when the weather warms up.

We all need a boost this time of year — and by the time spring gets here, I think we all need to be coaxed even a bit harder to get our juices going for showing off our latest antique and collectible finds as well as what will be hot (or not) this spring and summer.

It is always a surprise when we start shopping around and seeing what people are bringing into their booth areas. Everyone has a different idea and it is absolutely amazing how it all comes together.

Please note the acrylic poinsettias in my photo again this week. They were given to me by dear friends who knew how much I loved poinsettias during the Christmas holiday season.

I leave some up around my apartment all year round just because I love them so much. These are probably from the ’40s and ’50s, and are all in great condition. I leave a couple up around my corner hutch pretty much all year round. My house, my playground — therefore I get to decorate as I see fit and enjoy them all year round.

Funny how we think we can get by with doing this just because it is our house/home and we get to do whatever we please.

As we are getting into the swing of things already and thinking about warmer times as well as the cold snowy ones ahead, we need to really pay attention to how we decorate our homes and surrounding areas.

When we walk through the local antique/collectible shops near by, we get some pretty good ideas as to how we want to decorate for each season of the year.

Each season is our own personal taste of what or how we love to decorate and by using some of our very favorite things, we come up with something slightly different each season of our life.

Enjoy being with family and friends this year — knowing we just finished another Thanksgiving and will be now getting in the swing of decorating for the Christmas holidays now, we will appreciate all the different things we see how they are being used for color and show. And we know we can do that in our individual homes and communities.

Colors and items of plenty to radiate the stream of ideas as well as giving us many ways to decorate our homes and/or our shops each year. Thank goodness for the color schemes we choose and the fun ways of making our homes/shops twinkle with happiness and delight for anyone who may pass through our doors.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Hope you had lots of turkey at your house and lots of friends and family surrounding your tables this year.

Take care of each other and enjoy every single moment of our up and coming holidays. Take good care of each other and remember to visit all of our local shops here in North Platte and surrounding areas. A fun time for all — enjoy the shopping season ahead!