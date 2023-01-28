Judy Steele: Reminders of days gone by

As I was trying to come up with an idea for my article this week and I started going through all of my photos through the years, which included those of my antique classes. And I ran across these little cuties.

You cannot believe how many photos and subjects and scrapbooks I have as well as online photos.

These little cuties were brought to one of my What’s It Worth antique classes — which I hope to have again maybe this summer. But these cute little ice cream advertising fans are probably one of the neatest advertising themes I have seen through my many years of antiquing.

It is so fun to run across something like these items when I was doing my classes. The things that people would bring in to me for “show and tell” for others of the class to see were awesome.

Because these cute little fans had advertising on them is one of the many reasons they are so collectible.

That, and the fact they are from a town about 60 miles south of North Platte — in the McCook area, actually. And, it is always fun to run across advertising items from a certain area that we are familiar with.

“Olympia … Home of good things to eat … Ice Cream, Candies, Lunches … and Beer & Liquors …” and “Mfg of fine Candies … 110 Main Street, McCook, NE” are inscribed on them.

I am thinking this is probably from the 1940s or ’50s — maybe even a bit earlier. I have never researched it thoroughly, but the condition of the individual fans were superb and quite a cute advertising item, to say the least.

Whenever we have a chance to collect items like these, I think it would be an awesome collection. They could be fairly easy to display in frames and put them on the walls of a rec room or maybe even in your kitchen area — all depending on the theme you wanted in your home.

I have seen quite a few cardboard fans from funeral homes and grocery stores, but I think this was probably a little drug store where they sold food and lunches for everyone. And on a very hot day, they were probably given this little cardboard fan to help keep them cool for the rest of the day and also do a bit of advertising as well.

They could be slipped into a lady’s handbag very easily and could be pulled out whenever necessary the next time it was rather warmish.

Advertising items such as these fans are quite collectible — putting them up high on the collector’s lists for advertising items as well as store items necessary for the whole family. And, condition is very important with most antiques and collectibles — and these little cuties are in great condition.

When a person is looking for something to collect, all it takes is a walk down through an antique shop such as the cute one we have here in North Platte: CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St.

They have well over 50 dealers now and the shop is absolutely awesome to look around and “find” exactly what you are looking for.

They have a “Want List” that they keep for those collectors who are wanting special hard to find items as well as the more common things. Make sure you get your name on that list if you are a dedicated collector, like a lot of us are!

Antiquing is probably one of the most intriguing businesses or hobbies to have. It takes a lot of studying and staying on top of the subject area as well as knowing what things are worth and what the actual antique market is doing at the time.

The true thing I love about my collecting and hunting days are the special finds you may run across when you least expect it. With the newspaper and TV medias today, we can find a lot of different places to do our shopping or “hunting” in the state, as well as across the country or even world wide with the internet nowadays.

It sounds so simple, but believe me, it is not. You need to study up on the items you are looking for and thank goodness for computers and the internet these days — they are really a big help if you happen to be a “serious” antique buyer or collector.

But, If you are the type of collector who just loves to look around to see what they can find that may be a bit different or unusual (or rare), then I would say that is a fun way to do it and a bit more relaxed as well.

I don’t get out of town much these days, but my traveling and looking for antiques and collectibles were some of my most fun memories, especially if I had a friend along to keep me going in the right direction while looking at the map for me while I was driving. The fun we would have — and the memories last forever.

Sometimes I think it is a pretty tough business to be in. but then I stop and think about all the good times I have had through these many years of my antiquing. My boys would even go with me to the auctions and help other people carry their recent purchases back to their vehicles. It kept them busy and they learned right along with me.

They started at young ages but then they got jobs of their own when they were able to drive, so those antiquing days with me kind of went to the wayside. But I think they still consider those years with their old Maw kind of fun (at times), too.

You meet so many wonderful people at auctions, antique shops, antique markets, etc. Many of those people are still friends with me yet today. Nothing can match some of my memories from when we were first starting into the antique business.

Fun memories — a hectic way of life as well — but, like I said before, you cannot beat the way you meet so many people when looking for your collectibles for your home and shop.

So, please be careful in your travels but enjoy those special little and big trips when you go hunting for your special items on your want list.

It is just a reminder to us all that what we like (or love) shows through our decorating our homes and even our work places, and that is a very good thing.

Please remember to tell Rob and Corey at the CR Rustic Antique Mall that Judy Steele sent you — and have them put you on their list for what you are hunting for or collecting.

The shop is wonderful with so many different booths and variety of items to sell. It changes on a weekly basis — even on a daily basis — and I am one of those dealers who needs to get in to fluff up her booth and bring more items in. And I will try to do just that in the next few weeks.

Take care and be safe out there, and please remember to shop in our antique stores here in North Platte. We have several, and pass the word when you see someone from out of town.

It is a fun business to be in, whether you are a collector or a dealer. it may be fun but it is also work — and most people in this business will agree with me. We can’t just open a catalog up and order certain things, they have to be hunted for and found in special shops. Enjoy the week ahead — and please take good care of yourselves.