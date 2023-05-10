The Fort Kearny Outdoor Expo public day is back at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area this Saturday. The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual expo showcases the state’s vast number of fun outdoor activities, and this event is designed to meet the needs of anyone interested in an outdoor lifestyle, regardless of age or experience.

Those who attend can try fishing, archery, target shooting, kayaking, camping and outdoor cooking, among many other activities. They can also see, touch and learn more about Nebraska fish and wildlife species from wildlife biologists.

Consider the short drive to Fort Kearny. It’s a day of fun and learning about many outdoor adventures that you and your family and friends can do together. Only a park permit is required to enter the expo.

Yearly permits are $31 and will get you into any state park all year long. Daily permits are only $6. Permits will be available at Fort Kearny SRA or online at the Game and Parks web site, outdoornebraska.gov

Free park entry and fishing day

May 20 is free park entry and free fishing day across the state where anyone can explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park, however anglers must observe all fishing regulations and camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas.

Several family-friendly activities are scheduled in state park areas across the state to celebrate the day, visit outdoornebraska.gov and click the calendar to find an event near you.

In North Platte, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Tout Bird Club will host a birding event on May 20. All ages are welcome to come learn about birds at Lake Maloney State Recreation Area at Kansas Point as part of the Nebraska International Migratory Bird Month.

The evening will begin at 3 p.m. at the SRA with birding stations to build bird feeders, nesting material and more. At 4 p.m., join us for a hike along the trail system to view all the different bird species in the area.

The event is free and a park permit is not needed that day as it is free park entry day across the state.

Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run

Getting outside has many benefits. It is a way to recharge ourselves by enjoying the beauty, serenity and love of nature.

Tyler Vanderheiden loved the outdoors and went on many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends where many special memories were made. Because of his love of the outdoors, the Vanderheiden family has devoted their lives and the memory of their son and brother by getting others outdoors while bringing awareness to mental health and suicide prevention.

The Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run also acts as a fundraiser for Nebraska Game and Parks for the creation, maintenance or upgrade of trails within Nebraska’s 76 state parks.

Registration is open now for the run, which is May 20 at Cody Park here in North Platte. Participants may choose between a 2-mile or 5-mile distance and run in-person or virtually.

To register, visit platteriverfitness.com/publichealth or donate to the fundraiser at tylervanderheidenmemorial.com.

This year, funds raised will help support the construction and upgrade of the beautiful Smith Falls State Park trail and walkway that leads to Nebraska’s highest waterfall. Improvements will replace the aging wooden walkway with a more durable composite decking with steel framing. The new walkway will be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

Race organizers have made it a goal to see runners from every Nebraska county and every state in the nation participate in-person or virtually in the race.

The race on Cody Park’s flat course begins at 8:30 a.m. Central time, with race-day registration and packet pickup from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. at the park pavilion.

Those choosing to do the run virtually must register by 4 p.m. Central time May 19 and may complete their race anytime between May 19-21.

The run is organized by the Platte River Fitness Series with support by West Central District Health Department.

Sutherland BioBlitz

Mark your calendar for another summer BioBlitz. Sutherland State Recreation Area will be hosting a BioBlitz from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 27 for people of all ages.

Participants will help set reptile, amphibian, bat and mammal traps, along with the opportunity to learn more about the animals captured and released during the BioBlitz.

Professional biologists from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and more, will present on mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, aquatic species and pollinators — and pollinator planting.

Find the complete schedule in the events listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

The event is free, but a Nebraska state park entry permit is required. Park permits can be purchased at the park the day of the event or online at outdoornebraska.gov.