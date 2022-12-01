Julie Geiser: Give the gift of the outdoors for Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner, people are searching for gifts to give this year along with fun things to do with family and friends.

This year, give the gift of the outdoors for Christmas, there’s something outside for all ages.

Park permits

One of the best gifts to give your loved ones is access to 78 scenic state parks and recreation areas that can be enjoyed all year long.

For Nebraska residents a $31 park permit is a great and unique gift for families and friends. It’s a way to spend valuable time together outside.

Nebraska’s parks can be utilized all year with a host of various activities including afternoon campfires around a fire ring for smores and hot chocolate, fishing and ice fishing, hiking, biking, bird and wildlife viewing, photographing beautiful sunrises and sunsets, snowshoeing and much more.

For around $2.59 a month, a park permit is a great value with endless outdoor possibilities.

Hunting and

fishing permits

Great gift ideas to stuff a loved-one’s stocking with include a 2023 Nebraska hunting and fishing permit, habitat stamps and state and federal waterfowl stamps.

Hunters and anglers will need new permits after Dec. 31 this year. Keep in mind when purchasing hunting and fishing permits, you will need to know birthdates, height, weight eye and hair color and the last four digits of the person’s social security number.

Purchasing a permit can be done online at outdoornebraska.org at Game and Parks permitting offices and local vendors.

Nebraskaland Magazine

Experience the beauty of Nebraska all year long with a special holiday offer from Nebraskaland Magazine where you can read articles by me and other talented writers and photographers.

Get a special Christmas discount on a one, two or three-year subscription plus a 2023 Nebraskaland calendar. For more gift-giving ideas, go to outdoornebraska.gov/giftguide.

Game and Parks has an array of holiday gifts that are sure to please everyone. Nebraska Game and Parks “bucks” allow the recipient to choose how to spend their gift. These “bucks” may be used to purchase permits, camping, shooting range activities and more.

Game and Parks “bucks” need to be purchased at Game and Parks district offices.

Outdoor gifts

Picking an outdoor gift is simple and inexpensive and is an item that everyone that spends time outside are sure to need and use.

Some of these gifts include binoculars, gloves, hand warmers, hats, neck gators, face shields and socks. Outdoor journals, pocket gun cleaning kits, dry bags, folding shovels, gun cases, hydration packs for hikers, a shell and bird belt, two-way radios, portable or solar chargers, ice fishing equipment, gear bags all make great gifts.

Don’t forget the snacks, jerky and trail mix are tasty and reasonably priced gifts for outdoor enthusiasts.

Other affordable stocking stuffers like duck, goose and deer calls, shooting sticks, gas cards, earmuffs, fillet knives, pocket-size knife sharpeners, flashlights, head lamps, light weight glove liners, gun slings and gifts cards from a favorite outdoor store are a sure bet.

Experience gifts

For the hard to buy for person or family, consider an experience gift. Outdoor enthusiasts might love a chance to spend the day camping, hiking or fishing at a beautiful park where you can purchase their lodging or camping fees, tubing, tanking or kayaking trips and trail rides at parks that provide those services.

With all the beautiful state parks we have in our state, why not give the gift of a park permit, or pay for a weekend at a park with cabins for your outdoor enthusiasts to stay in.

Fort Robinson, Medicine Creek, Victoria Springs, Ponca, Mahoney and Niobrara State Parks all have cabins to stay in with many other activities to do year-round.

Passes to the Venture Park at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Platte River State Park, Schramm Park State Recreation Area and Louisville State Recreation Area would make great gifts for couples and families alike. With glamping cabins, kayaking, the Go Ape ropes course, floating playground and much more, these places would be the perfect gift for making lasting memories.

For the woman in your life, give a paid registration to the Nebraska Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop to enhance their outdoor skills. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/bow to find more information about the BOW program for women.

Gifts for kids

There are many creative gifts that parents or grandparents can put together that will thrill their young outdoor enthusiast. For young anglers, fishing rods and a loaded tackle box can lead to hours of outdoor fun.

Any youngster would love to have a starter bow and arrow kit, then head out to the public archery range at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area in North Platte to practice archery shooting.

Small tents, headlamps and sleeping bags make great gifts. Kids can set up a small tent indoors, camp at home in the yard or have their own tent on family camping outings. Camping hammocks are another way to camp and bring loads of fun for kids.

Let your up-and-coming turkey or waterfowl hunter make some noise with turkey or waterfowl calls. Sling shots, BB and air guns, and lots of targets can bring hours of fun at the range along with friendly family competitions. Always help youngsters learn correct safety and gun handling to get them on the right shooting path.

Books on rocks and minerals are great for those little rock-hounds that love picking up and looking at pretty rocks when they are exploring outside. Bug kits and bug books, ant farms and small hand nets make great kids gifts along with bird, butterfly, bat and bee house building kits.