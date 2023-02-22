Even though the weather may not feel like spring, the spring migration has begun. Several thousand cranes are already in Nebraska near Grand Island and Kearney.

It’s the time of year when the unique and primeval call of the sandhill crane is heard — it is one that captures our attention and curiosity.

Cranes are one of the oldest birds on earth. A crowned crane fossil, estimated to be about 10 million years old, was found in the Ashfall Beds in northeast Nebraska. These cranes were a close relative of sandhill cranes. Sandhill cranes are thought to be around 2.5 million years old according to fossils found in Florida.

These prehistoric birds have likely traveled through Nebraska as part of their migration route for many thousands of years or more. This route takes cranes from summering areas in Texas, New Mexico and Mexico to their nesting areas in the upper United States, Canada and as far North as Siberia.

In the Central Flyway, Nebraska is one of the few places left for the 600,000-plus cranes that will visit the Platte River Valley to replenish themselves by consuming large amounts of food. This food provides the energy needed for the long journey to their breeding grounds.

Putting on an average of a pound during their stay in the Platte River valley, the cranes will consume waste grain and eat an extensive diet ranging from insects, amphibians, earthworms, grass shoots, grain, tubers, berries and lichens from wet meadows, which provides critical nutrients needed for breeding and egg-laying.

Cranes roost in the shallow Platte River channels for protection at night. Roosting areas are limited as the flow of the Platte River has diminished. Where there once were wide spans of sandbars surrounded by shallow water and flooded wetlands, now there is growth and vegetation in many parts of the river.

Cranes will utilize the meadow areas adjacent to the Platte River for roosting at night when no sandbars are available.

Sandhill cranes are large-bodied birds with a long neck and legs. They are three- to four-feet tall and can weigh from six to 12 pounds.

Cranes have a six- to seven-foot wingspan along with a grey plumage. Some birds may have a rusty brown hue to their plumage, which is from preening iron-rich mud into their feathers.

This artificial color is lost in the fall when cranes molt their feathers. Juvenile sandhill cranes are a brownish color that becomes grey during their first year. The bird also touts a distinct patch of red skin, which covers their forehead and crown.

The bill of a crane is a very powerful and versatile tool used to dig and probe the ground for food. The edges of the bill are serrated, making it easier to grasp slippery food like worms or snakes.

It is also used to stab mice and other animals for a meal with uncanny accuracy and when needed it is used to stab larger morsels into easy to swallow, bite size pieces.

Cranes have three long toes on their feet with sharp claws on the end. The claws help scratch the ground for food. When threatened, cranes will jump in the air using their wings and strike attackers with their feet.

To keep warm in freezing water, the crane’s body will constrict the blood vessels in their feet to reduce the amount of blood that has to be warmed. The arteries and vessels in their legs lie right next to each other so colder blood is warmed before it reaches the crane’s body.

Cranes use their long legs and necks to perform graceful dances that are an important part of their social function. Dancing cranes bow to each other, bounce into the air, hop around, flap their wings, throw their heads back, toss sticks and corn stalks about, stand on one foot along with other fancy moves. This display is one of the most remarkable sights in the animal kingdom.

Dancing is done throughout the year and is not limited to mated pairs. Juvenile and unmated cranes will dance, as do groups of several sandhills. Colts, or newly hatched cranes, will also dance when only days old.

Sandhill cranes have strong family bonds. They mate for life and their young stay with their parents an entire year learning the important migration routes and important survival skills. The young from the previous year will be chased off once the breeding grounds are reached.

By doing this the birds are ensured a mixing of genetics, which is crucial to the survival of the cranes. Cranes can live up to 20 to 40 years in the wild.

Bird watchers come from all over the world to observe cranes in Nebraska from mid-February through April. It is truly a sight to see cranes in huge masses, to learn their behaviors and view their displays.

In the next week or so, there should be a good number of cranes in our area. I’ll cover more about crane viewing and places available to view cranes in our area in next week’s column.