Kautz: Support a cleaner energy future by staying the current course

A couple of weeks ago, Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would be conducting public information forums to gather opinions regarding the future of NPPD’s power generation mix.

In addition to the public forums, a survey will be available Aug. 11-Sept. 1. The online survey is available to anyone. Anyone includes people in the state of Nebraska as well as those who don’t live here. This is concerning that NPPD might let outside interests dictate what Nebraska does related to carbon reduction. At Dawson Public Power District we’ve never been against renewable energy, but it must make financial sense for our customers and for our state. Subsidies create a false impression of great savings when renewables are discussed.

We’ve been assured that the outside responses will be filtered out via technology, but we’re still concerned. Special interest groups will likely stack the deck in their favor. We are asking our customers to attend these public forums and to answer the survey.