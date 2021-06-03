Letter to the editor: Sasse needs to go

Since Ben Sasse has once again chosen to vote with the socialist Dems and RINO Republicans to have what would be a one-sided investigation into what happened on Jan. 6, can the leaders of the Republican Party in this state please get together and do something more than just censure Sasse.

This country has been circling the drain for the last four months under the socialist who can barely put together a coherent sentence and puppet of Obama, Joe Biden. Sasse has been part of this far-left crowd from the time he was unfortunately reelected.

What happened on Jan. 6 does not compare to what happened during the Civil War or 9/11 as Biden would have you believe. It does not even come close to the domestic terrorism carried out in cities across America last summer — yet no mention of an investigation into that.

RINO Ben has got to go. Is a recall possible? There has to be a way to keep this guy from representing the great state of Nebraska for six more years.

Ruth Swoboda

Paxton