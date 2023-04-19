My dad, Felix, passed from this earth a few weeks ago and as I settle back into the routine of life, I am missing him very much.

You all came to know him through the stories I’ve shared with you over the past 20 years I’ve worked at the Telegraph. It has been such a blessing to hear from so many of you offering your love and condolences and words cannot express how much I appreciate you reaching out to me.

I had the privilege of officiating his funeral service, as I did with my mom in May. Now that I’ve had some time to process, my grieving has begun with memories leaking out through my eyes now and then.

Dad was an avid golfer and he met many of you through his times partnering with me at the Ambassadors Classic tournament each August. Over the past few weeks, golfers have driven their golf carts over to me on the course at Rivers Edge to offer their thoughts and love.

The legacy established by my parents brings joy to my heart as I have seen our family including my brother Jonathon, his wife Isabella and their children; my sister Elizabeth and her son; and, of course, my children display the character and love taught to them through the years of interaction with Mom and Dad.

None of us are perfect, not even Dad and Mom, but there is so much good stuff that we can appreciate the not-so-good stuff can be viewed as lessons of character-building. Without the difficult times, we wouldn’t think the good times were all that great.

My greatest joy is the legacy of faith they modeled for us through the years.

Back in October when Dad fell and broke his hip, Gail and I went to visit him in the hospital. At the end of our visit, we were in the hospital room with him and told him we were getting ready to head home.

The first thing he said was the same thing he always said whenever family left Mom and Dad’s home. He said, “let’s pray.”

Dad never hesitated throughout the years to jump right in and begin praying and on this day it was the same. Gail and I made eye contact as he began and both of us teared up because of the lifetime of memories we had of those prayers.

The prayers went as they usually did and Dad prayed for the hungry, the homeless, the lost, those who struggle in any capacity. After some time, he brought his prayer to a close.

The most interesting thing to me was the fact, as usual, that he prayed for everyone but himself. He was in a lot of pain from the hip surgery, but not once did he mention his own name in prayer.

Dad always thought of others first and his concern for them was so genuine.

The good news in all this despite our grief is that this life isn’t the end for those who believe in Jesus as Savior. There is the blessing of eternity with God.

I Corinthians 15:58 gives me the direction I need to continue to build the legacy of our family spiritually.

Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.

My goal is to continue on sharing God’s love in the same way Dad and Mom did and to model my own faith for my children and grandchildren.