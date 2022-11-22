Lisa Hare: Bringing 'United' back to the States

Last Saturday, Nov. 19, marked the date in 1863 that Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. It was four and a half months after the devastating battle, and it was a foggy, cold morning. Lincoln arrived about 10 a.m. Around noon, the sun came out as the crowds gathered on a hill overlooking the battlefield. A military band played, a local preacher offered a long prayer, and the headlining orator, Edward Everett, spoke for more than two hours. Everett described the Battle of Gettysburg in great detail, and he brought the audience to tears more than once. When Everett finished, Lincoln spoke … for roughly 10 minutes.

Fewer than 300 words, and only 10 sentences long, the Gettysburg Address is now considered one of the greatest speeches in American history. At a time when the nation was weakened and torn — split down the middle —and the very tenets of democracy were called into question, the U.S. was fortunate to have a president who recognized how crucial it was to find common ground that all could stand on. A space — literally and figuratively — to take pause, to grieve, to begin to heal. A starting point from which to take the first steps toward uniting once again as one nation, under God, indivisible.

Often cited as our most eloquent president, Lincoln did have a gift with words, which some have argued may have actually exceeded his actual leadership abilities. But even if the Gettysburg Address was his only contribution during his four years and 42 days as president, that singular, short speech has carried enough weight to remain relevant yet today, 159 years later. A hundred and fifty years from now, what will be remembered of President Biden’s oratory? Or Donald Trump’s?

Today’s leaders are much more forgettable, no matter which side of the aisle they’re from. They are forgettable because nothing they say holds the weight or impact of lasting truth, or integrity. The only speeches given these days are self-aggrandizing statements spiked with accusatory insults hurled like so many flaming tridents. None of them talk about our nation as a whole. No one seems to place any importance on uniting the citizens of this great nation into the single, balanced governing body that is the backbone of our democracy. More divisive rhetoric is all we get. And worse yet, it’s now all we emulate, as well.

I don’t often write about politics. There’s already so many opinions out there, and it’s such a polarized battleground to enter and exit unscathed. But if I could add one thing to the discussion it would be this: We all participate in an active and unforgivable disservice to the men and women who have given their lives for the ideals of the very freedom and democracy we enjoy every day. Shame on us, for we are not using our hard-won liberty to forge a new and better future. Shame is on us because we instead choose to futilely squander the dream through divisive behavior and incessant bickering. This is what will be our downfall. Not the deeds of the Democrats, not the exploits of the Republicans, but the forgetfulness of the citizens that we are one nation of united states, bound together by a democracy that serves us all.

The last sentence of the Gettysburg Address sums it up best, and just as accurately now as it did in 1863: “It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

As we enter into the holiday season and sit down with family this week for Thanksgiving dinner, don’t forget to give thanks for your freedom, and your country— both were hard-won at a costly price, paid by people of all political affiliations.