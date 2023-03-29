I have to admit I didn’t see many movies this past year, so watching the Oscars a while back felt a little like arriving at Thanksgiving dinner just as the plates were being cleared and the pumpkin pie served — I kinda missed the main course.

If you watched the ceremony, then you know the movie that swept up the most awards was from writer/director team Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheiner, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” And I did happen to see that one, fairly recently in fact, so it was still sorta fresh in my memory as I watched it win seven awards, including best picture, best actress, best director, best editing, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best original screenplay. Which is not to say the movie was clear in my mind. I actually sat through the end credits thinking, “What the (expletive) did I just see?”

In case you haven’t seen the movie, I won’t give away any spoilers — though I’m not entirely sure that would really even be possible — except to say that the plot of the story hinges on the idea of the existence of multiple universes, functioning at the same time, that interact with each other. So prepare to have your mind bent a bit when you see it.

While all this may sound like something from an old “Star Trek” episode, the theory about parallel universes is not a new idea in the scientific community. In fact, Griffith University academics are challenging the foundations of quantum science with this radical theory based on the existence of, and interactions between, parallel universes.

In a paper published in the prestigious scientific journal Physical Review X in 2014, Professor Howard Wiseman and Dr. Michael Hall from Griffith’s Centre for Quantum Dynamics, and Dr. Dirk-Andre Deckert from the University of California, take interacting parallel worlds out of the realm of science fiction and into that of hard science.

The team proposes that parallel universes really do exist, and that they interact. That is, rather than evolving independently, nearby worlds influence one another by a subtle force of repulsion. In their paper, the scientists show that such an interaction could explain everything that is bizarre and heretofore unexplainable about quantum mechanics.

Though all this is a bit out of my league of expertise, or even rudimentary understanding, I do remember reading, once upon a time, how long before these modern theorists were around, Einstein was talking about parallel planes of reality that coexist and influence one another, so the concept isn’t exactly a wild leap in the world of quantum physics.

I guess there have been other movies — time travel and space movies — where we’ve pushed the boundaries of our Newtonian world view to explore the what if’s of deep space and time warps. But “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is unlike anything that’s been done before. I will say that.

My takeaway from the film was less about the unfathomable possibilities of the universe as we think we know it, and more about the profound progress of mankind.

Relatively speaking, it wasn’t that long ago we were scratching out stories on cave walls. Now here we are with space stations and orbiting satellites, smartphones and a scary thing innocuously named Google. And a fictional drama about this not so far-fetched theory — which is presently being tested, mind you — about the multiverse.

It’s crazy to think about all the advancements that have brought us this far — just the last century alone! And the fact that this mind bending movie won so many awards seems a testament to our collective willingness (necessity?) for ever-reaching expansion. It’s impossible to know where it will all lead.

What’s even crazier to consider is the more advanced our instruments of observation become, the farther into outer space we can see, which is actually only looking deeper into the past as light from stars long since dead finally reach our field of detection. Even the theory of a multiverse postulates only about other universes playing out and reacting in tandem with our own timeline; no one has nailed the formula for projecting into the future.

That’s a concept that’s still relegated to our fictional stories — so far anyway.