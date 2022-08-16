Lisa Hare: What will it be like to not talk?

We’ve all heard the saying about “don’t know what you got until it’s gone,” and most of us have experienced the truth of the sentiment at one time or another.

Sometimes though, anticipation of losing something can be even more tormenting than the regret of the loss already suffered. I hadn’t realized this until recently.

Until facing an imminent change in the most basic mode of human communication.

Until confronted with the heretofore never attempted challenge of refraining from speech.

So this would probably be a good time to mention that, after this week, I’ll be taking a couple weeks off from my writing while recovering from an upcoming surgery. Nothing serious, they tell me; just the removal of some mysterious growth tissue that has accumulated on one of my vocal cords, which currently has the effect of making me sound like I have gravel in my gullet when I speak. So I’ll be glad to have that cleared up, though I’m thinking it’s not exactly going to be a walk in the park.

But beyond the discomfort of the whole surgery itself is the even more disconcerting requirement for me to refrain from speaking for at least a week while my vocal cords recover.

I’ve never done that before. It’s rather remarkable when you think about it; very few of us have ever gone a week without talking, probably since infancy.

I doubt I’ve gone a whole day. Even when I’m alone I talk to my pets or myself — or the cupboard door that I bang my head on, or the toilet handle that sticks. I’m actually uneasy about the thought of not being able to speak for that long. Can I even do it?

Mauna is the official name for willful silence. Like what the Carthusian monks practice when they take a vow of silence as a means of deepening their spiritual commitment.

But I’m no monk. Not even close. As much as I admire their deeply spiritual, yet simple, contemplative way of life, I’d know I’d be the one caught playing air-guitar on my garden hoe and sneaking chocolate in under my robe.

Still, I’m curious as to what effect an extended period of not speaking will have on me. I’ve read that it can be a very positive experience — staying silent for a time. Some cultures, such as the Asian and Nordic, actually revere silence as much as speech as an integral facet of communication. It is thought to be a calming factor, and aids in reflection and thought before impulsive response, shows respect to others and denotes maturity and wisdom.

Well all that sounds good, right? If that’s what comes of my forced mauna it won’t be all bad.

I guess I’ll have to wait and see.

I’ll tell you all about it — eventually.