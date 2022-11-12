Mary Hepburn: 27 years and still going strong

My column always blesses me each year.

November is the month I reflect on the goodness my column has brought to me and to you, my readers.

I chuckle when people ask me what I am writing about this week. I often don’t know until I start writing.

Years ago my column was dictated by what was going in churches and organizations in the community. I was always sure of the topic weeks in advance — the Pumpkin Festival, the CROP Walk and the Living Christmas Tree. About five years ago, that changed.

With the impact of social media, churches and organizations could promote their own events online. At the same time, I was feeling as though I wanted to write a little differently.

I had written a number of columns about memories from childhood and other personal experiences and how they affected me.

The response was quite positive. It stirred up feelings and memories, and people said it was as though I was relating to them. My journey as a journalist went in a slightly different direction. My focus was to encourage the positive and bring more joy to my readers.

One of the best blessings my column gave me was bringing some of my students back into my life. A student I taught 45 years ago tracked me down through my column and we now speak each week.

Another blessing came through a donation to my alma mater, the University of Nebraska. During an interview, when she realized I wrote a column, she passed that information along to the editor of the University of Nebraska alumni magazine, Nebraska Quarterly. I got a phone call from the editor. I was invited to write a story for the magazine. I was thrilled to give back to the university that gave me my career.

This year’s columns have aimed to bring awareness and focus on various programs that serve North Platte and surrounding communities.

It was eye opening and educational for me. I am pleased to live in a community that has services available in so many areas.

This column featured Deborah’s Legacy, Hospice and People’s Family Health Services. I heard from many of my readers, who wrote to say thanks for the valuable information.

I also zeroed in on specific people who have given much to put North Platte on the map. It was a treat to visit with such good, giving people. That was another blessing.

I even had some fun, playing games with my readers. One column challenged them to fill in the words from songs we learned in Sunday school and elementary school. Many responded they had fun remembering the old songs.

Even after 27 years of writing, the whole process, from beginning to end, continues to bring me joy. I believe the reason for that is because God is always by my side. I don’t write anything without Him, and He is my inspiration.