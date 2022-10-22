Mary Hepburn: Acceptance makes aging easier

As I read my devotion this morning, it was as though a neon light was flashing. it reminded me of two of my friends, Teresa and Jeanie. it is so appropriate for their lives right now. Maybe it is appropriate for you too. If so, take it to heart.

“I am your living God; far more abundantly alive than the most vivacious person you know. The human body is wonderfully crafted, but gravity and the inevitable effects of aging weight it down.

“Even the most superb athlete cannot maintain his fitness over many decades. Lasting abundant life can be found in Me alone.

“Do not be anxious about the weakness of your body. Instead, view it as the prelude to My infusing energy into your being.

“As you identify more and more fully with Me, My Life becomes increasingly intertwined with yours. Though the process of aging continues, inwardly you grow stronger with the passing years.

“Those who live close to Me develop an inner aliveness that makes them seem useful in spite of their years. Let My life shine through you, as you walk in the light with Me.”

Psalm 139:14, Colossians 1:2, I John 1:7.

You are my hiding place: You will protect me from trouble and surround me. — Psalm 32:7

In your presence is fullness of joy. — Psalm 16:11

David didn’t have an easy life before or after he became a king. He was familiar with false accusation, homeness, failure, betrayal and family strife. Yet his psalms are filled with expression of joy

In spite of circumstances, David chose joy. He could have chosen pity, anger, loneliness, frustration or fear. He chose joy.

I am anxious to share these words with my friends because they fit them like a glove.

Both of my friends are experiencing aging and the challenges that go with it. Both still want to go 100 mph and their bodies are saying no.

I know exactly what they are going through because I have been there and done that. It is not an easy challenge. I remember when I had to make the decision to give up my scooter.

I was moving back to North Platte and my ability to steer was diminishing, so my electric wheelchair became my mode of transportation,

I was devastated because with the chair some of my independence disappeared. I had to accept reality, and reality bites. We all have to come to grips with unwanted changes in our lives and throwing a pity party solves nothing,

As the devotion reminded me, “Do not be anxious about the weakness of your body. Instead, view it as the prelude to My infusing energy into your being.

“Keep the faith as the process of aging continues. Inwardly you will grow stronger with the passing years.

“Those who live close to me develop an inner aliveness that makes them seem useful in spite of their years.”

I want my friends to learn from my life experience and know that God wants to shine through them as they walk in the light with Him.