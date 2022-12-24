Mary Hepburn: Be a Secret Santa so others can give

Wouldn’t you like to be a Secret Santa and your main job would be to spread good cheer?

I have thought about it and have even made a list, and I am checking it twice, or even three times.

My list will bless in big ways and small ways.

Doing the smallest, kindest gesture — especially during the holiday season when people are stressed to the max — is a win-win deal.

Since Jesus is the reason for the season, we must keep our focus on the Savior, which is the underlying incentive for all the Christmas giving.

I hope people never get tired of the phrase “Jesus is the reason for the season.” We see it on Christmas cards and billboards, as beginnings or endings of Christmas letters, in poems and articles, and even on calendars.

This phrase says it all. Case closed.

I was reading just that in my devotion today: “Jesus — His birth was a signal of hope … His life a reflection of God … His heart an expression of love. May you feel the depth of His love in every part of your day.

“Look for a star of guidance in your own life and be willing to follow wherever God leads.”

Whenever Rick Warren, author of the “The Purpose Driven Life,” has anything to say, I take notice.

He said, “After talking with hundreds of people, I’ve concluded that most of us would love to have a simpler, more meaningful and significant Christmas celebration. The problem is that we don’t know how.”

He continues, “We don’t know how to get off the treadmill of shopping and wrapping and decorating and cooking and partying and cleaning up and returning gifts. Expectations are so high it’s no wonder that mothers in particular often secretly dread the duties of December.” (The article, “Purpose Driven Christmas,” appeared in Ladies Home Journal, December 2004.)

An e-mail from my friend Lucilla said the same thing in a different way:

And, as people make their way home

From their trip to the mall,

They do not think about Jesus.

Oh, no ... not at all.

Their lives were so busy

With their Christmas time things

No time to remember

Christ Jesus, the King.

Think of your own life and how you can be someone’s Secret Santa.

There are many simple tasks that may take you only a few minutes of your busy day, but it will mean the world to your friend or your neighbor or the elderly gentleman in your church. They want the joy of giving on Christmas, just like you do. But without your help, it can’t happen.

No one wants to be left out of being able to give. Even with my limited income and my physical limitations I still want to give. Yes, I receive many special things at Christmas from many special people. But that is only the tip of the iceberg. There is joy in giving and I need to be a part of it. I need my Secret Santa to accomplish that.

My Secret Santas have:

Wrapped presents.

Delivered presents in and out of Linden Court.

Written notes and cards to special people.

Helped send cyber-cards.

Decorated my room for Christmas.

Helped make gifts to share.

Made sure I attended the Living Christmas Tree!

Made sure I had plans for Christmas dinner.

Mailed presents to friends and family in Canada and the U.S.

Frosted my cookies for me and helped me eat them.

If you notice, eight out of the 10 things listed had to do with my being able to give to others.

Be a Secret Santa. Go help someone experience the joy of giving at Christmas.

Mary Hepburn is in her 28th year of writing a column for The North Platte Telegraph.