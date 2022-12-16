Mary Hepburn: Christmas traditions and trivia

It’s time to test your Christmas knowledge with this Christmas quiz. Keep track of your score for bragging rights!

Answers are at the end of the column.

1. What was the first Christmas movie ever made?

2. Where was the original St. Nicholas from?

3. What ad campaign popularized Santa’s red suit?

4. Christmas took the place of which pagan holiday?

5. How many packages does USPS deliver during the Christmas season?

6. Who came up with the Elf on the Shelf?

7. What are the origins of the Advent calendar tradition?

8. When is National Candy Cane Day?

9. What is the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time?

10. What is the most recorded Christmas song?

11. What is the best-selling Christmas song?

12. Who popularized the Christmas tree tradition?

13. What is the earliest mention of Christmas stockings?

14. When do the earliest gingerbread cookie recipes date back to?

15. Who popularized the modern-day gingerbread cookie?

16. What does the word “noel” mean in its original language?

17. How many ghosts appear in "A Christmas Carol"?

18. What do people traditionally place at the top of Christmas trees?

19. When and where was eggnog invented?

20. How many characters did Tom Hanks play in “The Polar Express” (2004)?

21. What are the three traditional colors of Christmas?

22. What do many Japanese people eat for Christmas?

23. When and where were Christmas cards first sold?

(Trivia questions from Teambuilding.com)

***

It has always been a tradition for families to drive around in North Platte and enjoy all the lights and displays. This year there is an abundance of the large blow-up characters that light up the night with their happy, smiling faces. You can’t help but feel festive and warm and fuzzy inside when you drive by.

Be sure and put Cody Park and the Lincoln County Historical Museum on your list of “must see” displays. Each location offers a plethora of lights, animation and Christmas music.

For the kids, new memories will be made. For the adults, it is a trip down memory lane remembering when you sat in the back seat of your car, put your nose against the window and gawked at the amazing display in front of Leo’s Flowers.

Christmas blessings to you.

Remember, Jesus is the reason for the season.

***

Quiz answers:

1. “Santa Claus” (1898).

2. St. Nicholas was born sometime around 280 A.D. in what is now Turkey.

3. Coca-Cola’s 1931 ad campaign,

4. Yule or Yuletide.

5. 28 million packages per day between Dec.16-21.

6. Carol Aebersold and her two daughters, Chanda and Christa.

7. Advent calendars date back to the mid-19th century. At that time, these calendars consisted of chalk marks on doors or lit candles and were used by German Protestants to count the days leading up to Christmas.

8. Dec. 26.

9. “Home Alone” (1990).

10. “Silent Night.”

11. “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby.

12. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

13. In 1823, stockings were mentioned in the famous poem "'Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

14. 2400 B.C.

15. Queen Elizabeth I.

16. “Nöel” means “birthday” or “relating to birth” in French.

17. Four ghosts.

18. An angel ornament.

19. 13th century Britain.

20. Six roles.

21. Red, green and gold.

22. KFC fried chicken.

23. London, 1843.