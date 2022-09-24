Mary Hepburn: I’ve been blessed to bloom where planted

One day as I was sitting outside in the sunshine this week, I pondered what I wanted to write about.

If you know me at all, you know I keep track of all the things that have happened in my life and when they happened. My thinking in the sunshine and the warm breeze took me back to the age of 60 when I made Linden Court my home.

When the idea was presented to me by my brother, I thought I was way too young to move into a nursing home.

A nurse friend told me, if you have Jesus in your heart, it doesn’t matter where you live. That is all I needed to hear.

The wheels were put into motion to make the big move from my house to Linden Court. Although it was only a move of a few miles, it was life-changing.

No matter where I have lived, my goal has always been to bloom wherever I am planted.

I love to sit out in front of Linden Court and greet people. I want to be that ray of sunshine to anyone coming in or going out. I am the unofficial greeter at Linden Court. I will celebrate 12 years here.

I also began to recall all the other wonderful experiences I have had and all the places I have been privileged to live.

My work as a journalist took me to Canada, where I lived and worked in three different cities.

I was in Montreal for four years, then to Toronto for four years, followed by Ottawa, where I stayed six years. Then in 1984 I came to the states and spent 11 years in Washington, D.C.

In 1995, my journey came full circle and I returned to North Platte.

I was privileged to teach in middle school, high school and at the university level.

I wrote articles for magazines and newspapers, nationally and locally. No matter where I lived, I got to live out my dream. I truly bloomed everywhere I was planted.

I loved teaching. I loved creating programs for my students, and now I love talking with those whom I taught and hearing about their journeys and where they are blooming,

The constant thread throughout my journey is my relationship with God. That is a must.

I would like to summarize with yesterday’s devotion:

“I am the creator of the entire universe, yet I choose to make my humble home in your heart. It is there where you know Me most intimately: it is there where I speak to you in holy whispers.”

To show how the full circle comes together, the following Scripture is so appropriate:

“One thing I ask of the Lord, this is what I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life.”

— Psalm 27:4