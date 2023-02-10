Since the world we live in is so topsy-turvy right now, it is important to me to trust in God. He is in control.

Ever since the idea of trust was on my radar. It popped up in my devotions and came across it online, even I found myself humming the old hymn I learned as a child, “Trust and obey for there is no other way. To be happy in Jesus is to trust and obey.”

From our early childhood, one of the most valuable lessons we were taught was to trust God. It was easy as a child, but sometimes as an adult it is harder and takes more discipline.

One of my favorite songs today is “Let Me Tell You About My Jesus” by Anne Wilson:

He makes a way where there ain’t no way

Rises up from an empty grave.

Ain’t no sinner that He can’t save.

His love is strong and His grace is free

And the good news is I know that He

Can do for you what He’s done for me

Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus.

So, why should you trust God? If anyone deserves to be trusted, it is God.

Here are six reasons shared by Ryan Maher, who simply refers to himself as a Jesus follower and encourager and entrepreneur on his website, ryanmaher.net.

1. God has always provided for you.

“You are alive. You are here,” Maher writes. “This means that God has provided for you and given you what you needed your entire life until now. His track record is flawless.”

2. God has proven Himself faithful and patient.

“Not only has God proven Himself faithful, He also loves us deeply. We sin daily, yet ... He always has His hand out welcoming us back to Him when we stray away. He doesn’t turn His back on us.”

But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. — Romans 5:8

3. God is not a liar.

“If God says something is green, you can bank on the fact that this something is indeed green. When God says something will happen, it might as well have already happened, because it most certainly will. You get the point. He speaks the truth. He is the truth.”

4. God is consistent.

“You don’t have to worry about Jesus being loving one day and then not another day.

“Our Lord Jesus Christ, the image of the invisible God (Colossians 1:15), is ‘the same yesterday and today and forever.’ (Hebrews 13:8).”

5. God knows you better than you do.

God “knows everything there is to know. Nothing escapes His knowledge. He knows everything there is to know about you.”

Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows. — Luke 12:7

6. God is not surprised by your situation.

“This isn’t God’s ‘first rodeo.’ He has been in the business of helping His people since He created ‘people.’ As humans, we are all alike. We are unique in our own ways, however, so much of our lives are exactly the same. ...

“You get the point? God is not surprised by our behavior.”

Do not wear yourself out with analyzing and planning. Instead let thankfulness and trust be your guide through this day. (From “Jesus Calling” devotional)