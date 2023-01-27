Mary Hepburn: If you want wisdom — ask God for it

Jeanie and I were talking about wisdom, one of our favorite topics. We both have had the lifelong goal of being wise. So, we went on a hunt to find out if we are getting close to our goal.

We knew the best place to start was the Bible. James clearly states, “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him.” (James 1:5)

Proverbs is also jam packed full of gems about wisdom.

Next, we searched for attributes of a wise person and found the article “17 traits of a wise person: Is this you?” written by Lachlan Brown.

Here are a few points:

1. They learn from their mistakes and experiences.

A wise person is always looking to get better, and that means learning from their mistakes. After all, learning from mistakes and failures is how they became so wise in the first place.

A wise person doesn’t associate their ego with their opinions, which is why they can easily say, “I was wrong.”

2. They are open-minded.

A wise person understands all perspectives without letting bias or emotions get in the way. This means accepting that there are always two sides to a story. They realize that everyone has good reasons for thinking the way they do.

3. They don’t assume they’re always right.

A wise person isn’t rigid with their opinion. They know that life is too complex to assume they’re always right.

As Socrates said, “The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”

A wise person listens more than talks.

4. They don’t have a strong ego.

A wise person doesn’t possess much of an ego. They’ve been through a lot in life and understand how useless and fragile the ego is.

They don’t judge other people. When they talk with other people, it’s less about them and more about how they can help.

5. They have thick skin.

A wise person isn’t sensitive.

When someone tries to put them down, it doesn’t bother them in the slightest.

They understand that life is tough for everyone, so they accept that sometimes some people are going to lash out and get angry.

6. They’re observant.

You can’t be wise without being observant.

They’ve seen a lot in life, and they’re always taking a step back and soaking in as much information as they can. This is why they’re not quick to pass judgment and they don’t get emotional very easily.

7. They’re always learning.

A wise person is curious about anything and everything around them. They’re looking to understand things they don’t know.

They want to know the “whys” and “hows” that make up the world, no matter what the topic might be.

8. A wise person is able to reflect and think.

A wise person loves spending time to enjoy their own solitude, to reflect, to meditate. This is another reason they’ve been able to learn so much in life.

They think about the things they believe in, and the things they’ve learned along the journey of life.

They understand themselves better every single day.

Next week this journey about wisdom will continue.

Lachlan Brown, the founder and editor of Hack Spirit (hackspirit.com), writes practical articles that help others live a mindful and better life. According to his website, Lachlan has a graduate degree in psychology and spent the last 15 years reading and studying about human psychology and practical ways to hack our mindsets.