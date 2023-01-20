Mary Hepburn: Importance of Fruit of the Spirit

In my column last week, I introduced you to the Fruit of the Spirit. This week I will continue our journey as we learn about the last five qualities given to us by the Holy Spirit.

Kindness

Kindness is a daily demonstration of love. It is expressing care about those around you. Kindness is being friendly toward others. A kind person is polite and well mannered, respectful and always helpful.

People don’t care what you know until they know that you care.

Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness. — Colossians 3:12

Faithful

To be “faithful” is to be reliable or trustworthy. Faithfulness is demonstrated by loyalty to friends, duties performed, promises kept, commitments fulfilled and being true to one’s word.

His master replied, "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!" — Matthew 25:21

Gentleness

Gentleness is not weakness, but instead it is strength under control. Paul wrote that the “Lord’s servant” will “correct his opponents with gentleness” (2 Timothy 2:25).

Gentleness is the quality of being kind and careful. Your gentleness with others is being calm and sweet to other people. Gentleness is the grace of the soul.

Gentleness, being the opposite of self-assertiveness and self-interest, is a key ingredient in unity and peace within the body of Christ (Ephesians 4:2).

Goodness

Goodness is the intentional choosing and doing the right thing. Being a “good” person means you do what is right even when no one is looking.

Goodness is action; it’s not something we do only for the sake of being good. … When we act out of true goodness of the heart, we are obedient to God’s commandments and seek the benefit of others.

“In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” — Matthew 5:16

Self-control

Self-control is the source of consistent character.

Self-control touches all of the other fruit and guards us against failure. Showing self-control is a good way to gain trust and the reputation for being steady and reliable

Those of us with the indwelling Holy Spirit have the strength to control our sinful desires. — Galatians 5:19-21

We need to remember that a fruit starts from a seed, and that seed contains everything for the plant to begin and produce fruit. In order to yield fruit, it goes through a cycle where it must be planted in good soil; it must be nurtured; it must have a light source; it must be watered until it reaches maturity.

Learning and practicing the fruits of the spirit is a lifelong commitment to serving our God.

I have given you a lot of information for you to digest. I hope you can see that this is vital for you to nurture your Christian walk.

The following sources were used in the writing of this column: Crosswalk, End of Times, Catholic Spirit, Springhill Church, Kingdom Blog.