Often there are good conversations that happen in the dining room at Linden Court. This week was no exception. As we enjoyed our meal, the topic of May Day came up.

Everyone at my table who, of course are my generation, all knew exactly what May Day was. As we were swapping stories. Some of the nurses aids overheard our conversation and were curious about our topic.

It was obvious, these 20-something whipper snappers didn’t have a clue about May Day.

We were more than happy to share our memories of May Day. We all recalled the special day, as though it was yesterday.

Each of us shared what we did each year on May 1. A May basket needed to be created. Often the choice was to make the basket with a cupcake liner with a pipe cleaner handle or making a cone shape from construction paper.

The basket had to be decorated. That was always my favorite part. Out came tape and glue and my big box of Crayola crayons. When the basket was decorated, then we filled them.

Some of the gals at my table filled theirs with raisins, M&Ms and popcorn. I liked to fill mine with jellybeans and miniature chocolate candy bars. Often a flower was included in the basket and the choices were tulips or lilacs or wildflowers.

Then came the fun part — delivering our beautiful creations around the neighborhood.

The rule was, you put the basket on the front porch and ring the doorbell. Then you would run away. Tradition was, if you got caught the recipient got a kiss. One of my friends shared, he would run very slowly in hopes that he would get caught and kissed.

I can remember my “boyfriend” in grade school came a very long way. His mother drove him just to deliver a May basket to me. I didn’t catch him, so there was no kiss. He was really cute, but I would have been mortified if I had caught him.

One of the nurses aids who just started a family of her own, knew of the May Day tradition and very much wants to carry it on with her 13-month-old little boy. She said, “This is an act of kindness. I want to carry on this good deed tradition.”

She plans to give her little one’s grandparents a special May Day basket with his handprint inside and fill it with a pretty plant for them to put in their gardens.

Many of the traditions we celebrated as kids aren’t around anymore. I always made my own Valentines. A labor of love out of doilies and red construction paper. I remember making my own kite in March and in the summer my friends and I would lay in the grass and pick clover. We would braid it together and make beautiful necklaces.

We would wear them until they wilted and then we would make them again.

My generation holds the legacy of carrying on traditions. Don’t let those fun traditions fade away forever.

The ball is in your court. Don’t let the little one in your life miss out.