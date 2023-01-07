Mary Hepburn: Let hope be your guide in the new year

Everyone needs hope. The new year is the perfect time to look ahead with hope.

If you have hope in your world, it can be one of optimism and positivity. You will have more peace and find more joy.

Right now I am reading a book with my Bible study partner called “Don’t Give Up.”

Every page reinforces the need to have hope. This book written by Kyle Idleman, teaches that faith gives you the confidence to keep trying and the courage to keep going.

Life is difficult, but nothing you have faced or are facing is too difficult for Jesus. “His grace is sufficient for you and his power is made perfect in your weakness,” I Corinthians 12:9.

Another book describing the importance of hope is “David and Goliath,” by Malcolm Gladwell. In his book he focuses on “desirable difficulties.”

“Having to face horrible circumstances is actually an opportunity rather than an obstacle,” he writes. “People who have overcome adversity are forced to learn more and work harder and actually have an advantage over those who have had it easier.”

Gladwell suggests that people who have overcome difficulty or disadvantage didn’t succeed in spite of their circumstances, but because of them.

Another source of encouraging words is Lori Schumaker’s website, subtitled “Unveiling a Hope-Filled Life” (lorischumaker.com).

She gives us 10 reasons why hope is important:

1. Hope motivates us. When we are knocked down, hope in our life empowers us to try again.

2. Hope strengthens our health. People with higher levels of hope tend to have less stress and anxiety. It helps us deal with adversities. Hope is a powerful tool in the fight to stay healthy.

3. Hope infuses joy into life. When people are hopeful about their future, they tend to be grateful, too. When we live with gratitude, we filter life through a lens of optimism.

4. Hope allows us to have healthy relationships. Hope helps us cope with conflict and work toward resolutions.

5. Hope fosters a sense of humor. Hope is an emotion. It allows us to step out of whatever is bad in our lives and still see the good. It allows us to see the humor in our mistakes or frustrations.

6. Hope allows us to learn from and move through setbacks. Feeling hopeful gives us confidence and helps us overcome obstacles. We don’t get stuck in the setback.

7. Hope opens our eyes to opportunity. Hope keeps us moving through the difficulties and toward the good. When we are looking in the right direction, we see opportunity. Hope builds our faith in God, ourselves and others. We believe God does what He says because we noticed when He did it before. We have faith in ourselves because we know God equips us and we remember how we made it the past.

8. Hope heals us. When we have God’s hope, we allow Him to work within us. We tend to be willing to do the work.

9. Hope fights fear. Fear is an obstacle between us and achieving our goals. Hope is the opposite.

10. Hope helps others. Hope is contagious. As we put one hopeful foot in front of the other, we can bring others along with us.

Let me end with a helpful note from the New Testament about hope:

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.”

— Romans 15:13