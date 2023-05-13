When it comes to honoring mothers on the second Sunday in May, everyone has their own traditions. I just had to look around me, and there were young mothers, seasoned mothers and grandmothers who brought a smile when they shared how Mother’s Day is special to them.

When my mom was alive, I always looked forward to honoring her on Mother’s Day. In her 90 years on this Earth, she was my inspiration, my friend and my mentor. Every day is Mother’s Day. I did my best to make her feel appreciated and loved.

When I was making my rounds and seeking how everyone honored their mothers or how they were honored, I was pleasantly surprised to hear their stories.

The first person I talked to was Michelle K. She is part of the house care team here at Linden Court. She’s been married for 30 years.

Her husband each year goes shopping for flowers to honor her on Mother’s Day. He brings them home and meticulously plants them in the back yard. It is a sweet reminder all summer long of this special tribute.

Whoever I talked to beamed in sharing what their mother meant to them.

The following poem captures how important mothers are and their impact in our lives.

My Mother is My Lifeline

By Jessica Styles

My mother is my lifeline; she is my complete savior.

She does everything she can for me, and for that I praise her.

She went without when I was younger so I could have nice stuff.

She worked herself to the bone but never did she give up.

My mother is my lifeline; she is truly my best friend.

She helped me through the good and bad; she stayed there till the end.

She picked me up when I was down and wiped the tears away.

She will be there when I need her every night and every day.

My mother is my lifeline; she’s completely a shining star.

She has never made me feel alone; no distance is too far.

She’ll travel to the moon and back if I ask her to.

My mother is my lifeline; this poem I wrote for you.

Take the time to honor your mother or relax and let your children honor you.

My mother is ever present with me. She passed away in 2004. A day doesn’t go by without seeing something that makes think of her. She helped me grow into the person I am today.

She encouraged and supported me in everything I did. I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for my mother.