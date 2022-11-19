Mary Hepburn: My friend's legacy was the 'gift of giving'

For the last 20 years, my friend Terry has always been a phone call away if I needed some help. He knew just what to do, so when I called him to sit with me at church while Jeanie was gone, his response was “Whatever you need, I can do that.”

And he did. He met me every Sunday morning. We always had a good visit, and then we headed for the sanctuary. He ran interference as I drove my electric wheelchair through the crowd. He made notes for me. Always made sure I had a bulletin, and got me parked in the front row.

I never had to say a word; we were always in tune with each other.

Terry was the perfect example that if you want to be happy, the best way is to learn how is to become a giver. Giving makes a person feel good. It is a win-win situation. You will be blessing others, and the blessings will return to you.

There are so many ways you can give. When you are focused on others, you are less likely to think about your own trouble.

One of the best ways to be happy is to make others happy.

Terry was very good at that. He would think outside the box. He was a bus driver for Hershey High School kids and subbed for North Platte High School.

He watched every kid, cheered them on and congratulated them at the end of the day. He drove many miles each weekend transporting kids to events. But every Sunday morning, no matter how late he got home. he was there at church bright-eyed and bushy-tailed to help me.

At the end of the service I always wished him a good week and said, “See you next Sunday.”

On Monday, Nov. 7, Terry passed away.

I attended his funeral. Everyone I spoke to had a personal story to tell about how Terry touched their life, However, the most touching words came from the students he transported every week. Terry made a point of knowing what each teen was involved in and always ready to congratulate them on their accomplishments.

What was even more important were the conversations the kids had with Terry. Every conversation included Jesus.

Everything Terry did or said was centered on God. That is how he lived and how he encouraged others to live.

His happiness was truly God-inspired. He had a servant’s heart and that was very important to him.

Terry was obedient to God.

Giving is being obedient to God. Deuteronomy 15:11: You shall open wide your hand to your brother.

Giving is pleasing to God. Hebrews 13:16: Do not neglect to do good and share what you have.

Help the needy. Romans 12:13: When God’s people are in need be ready to help them.

The rewards of giving are endless. Terry knew that. He knew if you want to have happiness you needed to give happiness. No matter what your circumstances in life, you have the ability to give.

Terry looked for opportunities and the gift of joy came to him.

He would be the first to tell you. Try it. It works. Happiness is contagious.

What a legacy he left for all of us.