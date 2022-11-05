Mary Hepburn: The world can’t function without volunteers

Last week I introduced you to Chuck Scripter, a dedicated volunteer who serves in so many places in this community. I am not sure how Chuck keeps track of himself.

He volunteers for Salvation Army, hospice, Meals on Wheels, Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, just to name a few! Whew! I wonder if he passes himself coming and going?

After the column appeared last Saturday, several people commented that they were pleased and surprised that Chuck took the time to sit down and chat with me. They were also pleased that he was acknowledged for all the good he does.

What keeps this man so busy? People — people who can use a little help. The disasters in the U.S. have been many this year, and Chuck is more than willing to help those affected by the hurricane, fires and floods. And when he comes home, he cares for veterans through hospice, and for those incarcerated in Lincoln County Detention Center.

He has a passion for Habitat for Humanity, helping to build 60 houses. He was a big part of getting the nonprofit started.

Chuck has spent hundreds of hours traveling and serving with the Red Cross across the country. Red Cross prepares their volunteers in every aspect of their volunteer work. When he was in Florida and Kentucky, he helped provide food after the hurricane and floods, and in California he worked at the shelters after the fires.

Two years ago he traveled to Florida with the Red Cross to come alongside those who were traumatized by the apartment-building collapse. He and many others offered spiritual support and counsel to those who lost their home and their friends and family members the day the building fell.

Chuck is like a whirling dervish. He never stops moving and never stops making a difference in the lives of others. He is 86 years young — and I mean young!

A favorite story of Chuck was shared with me by Jeanie. She was at the doctor’s office and walked into the waiting room, and Chuck was doing pushups on the floor! Only Chuck!

So why is volunteering important?

To volunteer means to help with no reward expected. That is a pretty straightforward definition It’s giving back where you live.

Volunteers are often the glue that holds a community together.

This world cannot operate without volunteers. It is simply impossible.

Volunteering is multifaceted. Like a diamond!

And it has its benefits.

It makes you a better person.

You learn to look at things from a very different perspective.

You question things you never really thought about before.

You get pushed out of your comfort zone.

You walk in someone else’s shoes.

Volunteers volunteer because they want to make a change. They want to make a difference in their community and the world. They want to leave a legacy of goodness for others and add meaning to who they are.

A volunteer is a person who can see what others cannot see. Who can feel what most do not feel.

People who give so freely don’t think of themselves as volunteers.

They think of themselves as residents of this world.

And caring for this world as a resident is their responsibility.