Mary Hepburn: Today’s topic: Wheelchair 101

My wheelchair has been a part of my life for 30 years. Before that I used a scooter, and previous to the scooter, I used a cane and needed someone or something to lean on.

(I still chuckle when I remember vividly how I reached out for what I thought was a wall. I was surprised when I discovered the wall was a curtain. Everything behind it came tumbling down, including me.)

For over half my life I have needed assistance getting from one place to another.

But I noticed something change when I was got my wheelchair. It wasn’t the same. People and their perception changed. Why?

A wheelchair is the most recognizable symbol of a handicapped or disabled person. (The preferred term was recently changed to disabled.) My chair is sometimes more noticeable than I am.

I would like to share some of the most interesting observances I have had through the years.

  • I can be invisible in a crowd. People look at each other at eye level. I am below eye level, so I often get missed.
  • People often speak louder to me. Just because I am in a wheelchair doesn’t mean I can’t hear. 
  • People often speak to the person who is with me. They may ask questions of them that I am happy to answer.
  • Informational posters are often placed too high or too low for me to read. I can ask for someone to read them to me, but I would prefer to read myself.
  • Kids are almost always fascinated with me and my chair. It is OK for them to ask questions. When I worked in Maryland, one parent grabbed her daughter and told her, “Don’t bother the lady.” Then she rushed her away. I like kids. I enjoy talking to kids. (I was a teacher for over 25 years. Why wouldn’t I like kids?)
  • I would love to visit with anyone. Pull up a chair! Then I won’t get a crick in my neck and you won’t get a sore back from bending over.

People who do not get the opportunity to meet a person with a disability may feel a little awkward. Just keep in mind, you don’t treat them any differently than anyone else.

Here is some good advice:

  • Find things you have in common before looking at differences. (I love to write, I love to shop and I play word games.)
  • Don’t assume anything. Ask. (As I said, I love to chat. I want you to know more about me. I want to get to know you.)
  • Don’t think it is very sad to be me. I am happy and content with my life. (I do have a social life, and my world is filled with wonderful people.)
  • Never avoid someone with a disability. People who fear saying the wrong thing might ignore them. Don’t do that. It’s never the right choice.

I rarely get ignored, quite the opposite. I do have an advantage. North Platte is not a big place, and because of my column people know who I am and very often visit with me. I am blessed, so blessed.

Those of us who live with a disability have to keep our perspective healthy, too. I am always quick to give a big smile and say hello to anyone I pass. I can make a difference by being a good example of what Jesus taught me. Disabled or not, the message is the same. Remember the Golden Rule.

Mary Hepburn

Hepburn

 The North Platte Telegraph

Mary Hepburn is in her 27th year of writing a column for the North Platte Telegraph.

