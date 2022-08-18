Mary Hepburn: Today’s topic: Wheelchair 101

My wheelchair has been a part of my life for 30 years. Before that I used a scooter, and previous to the scooter, I used a cane and needed someone or something to lean on.

(I still chuckle when I remember vividly how I reached out for what I thought was a wall. I was surprised when I discovered the wall was a curtain. Everything behind it came tumbling down, including me.)

For over half my life I have needed assistance getting from one place to another.

But I noticed something change when I was got my wheelchair. It wasn’t the same. People and their perception changed. Why?

A wheelchair is the most recognizable symbol of a handicapped or disabled person. (The preferred term was recently changed to disabled.) My chair is sometimes more noticeable than I am.

I would like to share some of the most interesting observances I have had through the years.

I can be invisible in a crowd. People look at each other at eye level. I am below eye level, so I often get missed.

People often speak louder to me. Just because I am in a wheelchair doesn’t mean I can’t hear.

People often speak to the person who is with me. They may ask questions of them that I am happy to answer.

Informational posters are often placed too high or too low for me to read. I can ask for someone to read them to me, but I would prefer to read myself.

Kids are almost always fascinated with me and my chair. It is OK for them to ask questions. When I worked in Maryland, one parent grabbed her daughter and told her, “Don’t bother the lady.” Then she rushed her away. I like kids. I enjoy talking to kids. (I was a teacher for over 25 years. Why wouldn’t I like kids?)

I would love to visit with anyone. Pull up a chair! Then I won’t get a crick in my neck and you won’t get a sore back from bending over.

People who do not get the opportunity to meet a person with a disability may feel a little awkward. Just keep in mind, you don’t treat them any differently than anyone else.

Here is some good advice:

Find things you have in common before looking at differences. (I love to write, I love to shop and I play word games.)

Don’t assume anything. Ask. (As I said, I love to chat. I want you to know more about me. I want to get to know you.)

Don’t think it is very sad to be me. I am happy and content with my life. (I do have a social life, and my world is filled with wonderful people.)

Never avoid someone with a disability. People who fear saying the wrong thing might ignore them. Don’t do that. It’s never the right choice.

I rarely get ignored, quite the opposite. I do have an advantage. North Platte is not a big place, and because of my column people know who I am and very often visit with me. I am blessed, so blessed.

Those of us who live with a disability have to keep our perspective healthy, too. I am always quick to give a big smile and say hello to anyone I pass. I can make a difference by being a good example of what Jesus taught me. Disabled or not, the message is the same. Remember the Golden Rule.