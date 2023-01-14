Mary Hepburn: We can learn from fruit of the spirit

Many years ago, a friend gave me a special gift. It was a handmade quilt. It was made up of nine squares and in each square there was a word.

At the top of the quilt it said what those words were, “Fruit of the Spirit,” and at the bottom was the scripture “Galatians 5:22-23.”

At that time in my life, I was just learning what it meant to live as a Christian. As I read the words on the quilt, I realized these words were like a guide to growing into the Christian I wanted to become.

I looked up Galatians 5:22-23 in my study Bible my and began to learn about the fruit of the spirit.

There are nine fruit of the spirit. I learned about each of the nine qualities and how they can impact my life each day.

I learned they are a gift from the Holy Spirit given to me to serve God and others and to help me be the person God wants me to be.

I want all of my readers to hop on board and come along with me now as we go through these life changing qualities and experience the fruit of the spirit in their own life.

I learned as I studied each word that the fruit of the spirit is not something you try and produce to become a Christian; it is something you produce because you are a Christian.

Let’s go through the list.

Love

Love is the foundation of all spiritual fruit. It is the decision to desire the best for another person even if it comes at personal cost. Love is a commitment to others freely given.

“A new commandment I give unto you, that ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.” (John 13:24)

Joy

Joy is different than happiness. Joy is something you keep with you, regardless of what is happening in your life. It is a delight of the mind that is independent of present happiness. Joy is an interior contentment that comes from being close to God.

“As we cling tight to Jesus, daily will experience the fullness of joy He promised.” (John 15:4-11)

Peace

Peace is a deep sense of contentment and well-being rooted in our relationship with God. The peace of Christ is possible, no matter our circumstances.

“You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.” (Isaiah 26:3)

Patience

Patient people put up with circumstances and other people, even when severely tried.

Patient people display endurance and perseverance.

Patience is learning to remain constant no matter what may be happening at the moment.

The Bible also specifically connects patience with sharing the Gospel. God is patient as He waits for the lost to come to and He calls His people to be patient.

“Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” (Ephesians 4:2)

I trust that you are learning along with me. Next week I will continue the list of the fruit of the spirit and how they impact our lives.

Sources: Crosswalk, End of Times, Catholic Spirit, Springhill Church, Kingdom Blog.