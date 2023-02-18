To me, one of the qualities of being a Christian is being open and willing to show mercy. Showing compassion in action.

Sounds simple, but evidently it’s not easy. Mercy is a unique and a much-needed quality in our world today. Showing mercy is being kind to one another, forgiving and understanding each other.

Maybe if we all learned a little more about mercy it would help. One of my favorite go-to people for good advice is Pastor Rick Warren from Saddleback Church. You may know him from his book “The Purpose Driven Life.” It was one of the first books I read as a new Christian.

Pastor Warren shares seven characteristics of mercy:

1. Mercy means being patient with people’s quirks.

How do you get more patience for your kids, spouse or friends?

The Bible says:

The wisdom from above is first of all pure. It is also peace loving, gentle at all times, and willing to yield to others. It is full of mercy. (James 3:17)

The wiser you become, the more patient and merciful you become.

2. Mercy means helping anyone around you who is hurting.

You cannot love your neighbor as yourself without being merciful.

Whenever you possibly can, do good to those who need it. (Proverbs 3:27)

But God is not simply watching what you do. He’s watching your attitude:

(When you) show mercy, do it cheerfully. (Romans 12:8).

3. Mercy means giving people a second chance.

When somebody hurts us, we normally want to get even or write that person off. But the Bible says:

Stop being bitter and angry and mad at others. Don’t yell at one another or curse each other or ever be rude. Instead, be kind and merciful, and forgive others, just as God forgave you because of Christ. (Ephesians 4:31-32)

4. Mercy means doing good to those who hurt you.

Mercy is giving people what they need, not what they deserve. Why should we do it? Because that’s what God does with us:

Love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting to get anything back. Then your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High, because [God] is kind to the ungrateful and wicked. Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful. (Luke 6:35-36)

5. Mercy means being kind to those who offend you.

You’ve got to be more interested in winning people to Christ than in winning an argument.

Show mercy to those who have doubts. (Jude 1:22-23)

6. Mercy means building bridges of love to the unpopular.

This is what I call premeditated mercy, because you intentionally build friendships with people who don’t have friends or who are not accepted at work or in society.

When the Pharisees questioned why Jesus ate with tax collectors and other unpopular people, Jesus said: “... ‘I want you to show mercy, not offer sacrifices.’ For I have come to call not those who think they are righteous, but those who know they are sinners.” (Matthew 9:13)

7. Mercy means valuing relationships over rules.

Love fulfills the requirements of God’s law. (Romans 13:10)

If you want to show mercy, put people before policies. Put their needs before procedures. Put relationships before regulations. Choose love over law.

But the wisdom from above is first of all pure. It is also peace loving, gentle at all times, and willing to yield to others. It is full of mercy and the fruit of good deeds. It shows no favoritism and is always sincere. (James 3:17)