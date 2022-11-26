Mary Hepburn: Your attitude of gratitude keeps you thankful

It is as if my devotions this morning were just what I wanted to share with you in my column for Thanksgiving.

The first one reads, “Thank you, Lord for the way You’ve blessed my life and shown me how to be a blessing to others. Let my heart be a continual harvest of kindness, generosity and love.”

I try to live these words. I put these words into action. When I write my column, I ponder how I can be a blessing to others. I am always looking and listening for inspiration to bless you. My inspirations come from everyday life. There is goodness in people; there is beauty in nature.

My devotion this morning addressed this very thing. Let me share a few thoughts that I read this morning in my devotional, “Jesus calling.”

“As you sit quietly in my presence, let me fill your heart and mind with thankfulness.”

“We need to be aware if we always take Jesus with us we will see more clearly the blessings before us.”

The devotion goes on to tell us we should pick blessings during our day as though they were flowers, and at the of the day we can enjoy our bouquet of blessings.

Throughout my life, I have gathered a cornucopia of blessings that I treasure always. One of those moments has always been when I get to travel. When I lived in Canada, a favorite activity was driving the expanse of 5,000 miles from east to west, always finding something new to enjoy. My Canada bouquet was breathtaking.

But equally breathtaking was my trip to the Sandhills in Nebraska. The wide open spaces, the blue sky that went on forever and the company of my friend. A small flower I added to my bouquet of blessings was the best hamburger I ever ate at a roadside diner.

Another bouquet that blesses me is writing about the people who make a difference in the world. My column gives me opportunities to sit with, listen to and share with people who touch my life. I glean wisdom from them and always pass it on to you.

An attitude of gratitude is essential to your peace of mind. The world can be so overwhelming. There are so many things that can affect our daily lives, but I want you to be overwhelmed by the goodness in the world. Sometimes you have to look for it, but always know it is there to be found.

Sometimes the search for goodness has to start with forgiveness. Sometimes fears get in the way of finding our bouquet of blessings. Remember, for any journey you are on, your traveling companion needs to be God.

He is everywhere. He is all knowing and powerful. He knows everything about you, and you are safe with Him. He loves you and He will give you rest and peace. He will help you see those little blessings and help you make many beautiful blessings bouquets.