Memories of yesterdays gone by

Always something in our lives to keep the juices flowing, hunting for items to match our collections — items to replace what we have broken through the years so we have four or five piece settings now of a favorite china or silver set. So many various collectibles or antiques to even start to mention nowadays. So many things that people are hunting for or adding to their already started collections. But the most fun I do have is when a younger man or woman comes into the shop and asks for something especially different that they are collecting and we find exactly what they were looking for in one of the booths in the store. That is just one of the best times when helping out at the antique shop, to help someone find something to add to their collections. And of course, naturally, the owner of that booth can now go out and buy something else to bring back into the shop for resale all over again — and the process just keeps continuing in all sizes and shapes and prices. What a fun business we are in, antique dealers and collectors. It is an awesome job (or business) to be in, absolutely for sure.