Memories of yesterdays gone by

So very many times through the past 50 years or so, it seems like every single day was a change of some kind. It was usually good, almost always worked out well, but might have been a bit scary through that lifetime of moments making memories. But I guess if we all knew what was going to happen in our lives, we might have not really “lived” those moments and missed out on some awesome special memories. And so we take risks, we make changes, we keep memories tucked safely in our hearts and scrapbooks and we make some mistakes also. Life is like that, but when you get my age you have to take time every once in awhile to just stop and listen to your heart. Sometimes all we have left are our happy (and not so happy) memories of changes through our lifetimes but almost always the way someone up above had planned it maybe from the very beginning. If we would have known ahead of time what the outcome might have been, we might have changed our routes and missed out on a whole lot of living life.
With that said, all you need to do is take a look around you — right now, this very moment — and I bet most of us can write down some awesome moments in our lifetimes that would have never happened if we had not taken a chance or two. And we also need to take a look around at all the “making memory” moments we have accumulated through our lifetimes and realize what an absolute wild ride we have taken on this big fat merry-go-round world we are in and hopefully with more moments of the same yet to come. Every single item we have purchased through our lifetimes — maybe even the very first piece of candy you bought at the grocery counter many years ago, or maybe not so many years ago purchased with our own money, earned by doing a few chores around the house or the yard or the barn — or just plain getting a simple thank you from your mom or dad for the help you gave them that day makes you feel good about yourself and also helps us to be a bit kinder to ourselves through the golden years ahead.
Memories — we cannot remember them truly but we can definitely look back and say that the “merry-go-round” ride was pretty awesome and I pray that it never stops — for many many years to come. Some of these thoughts were coming to me when my oldest son and I took a drive this evening — meaning Wednesday evening — and on the way back to my house, he suggested we should stop for an ice cream cone at Cody Park. I never turn down ice cream. Well, hardly ever. We sat in my pickup and watched the merry-go-round turning and turning and kids smiling and holding on tight to the horses mane or the merry-go-round pole as they were going up and down. I certainly missed the old music which once played loudly as the merry-go-round went round and round. I wish there would be a way to install some kind of music even though it might not be directly coming from the carousel itself like years ago. We need more music in our lives — especially while eating ice cream and watching our younger generations riding those beautiful carousel horses and stagecoaches.
Years ago we visited one of the largest merry-go-rounds in the United States, down in Kansas I believe. I cannot even recall the name of the town right now — my old mind is going everywhere but where I want it to go, needing to remember names of things and trying to recall places I have been through my soon to be 75 years of age — my arthritic fingers are hitting the wrong keys but the computer is much wiser than me and so it will replace the wrong spelled word into the correct word from my thoughts. Whoever created these beautiful computers definitely had people like myself in mind — a machine that corrects your spelling as you are typing 50 or 60 words per minute and you are almost keeping up with your thoughts and ideas all at the same time.
Time — the word keeps coming up more and more lately. Time for this and time for that. It takes time to do chores and it takes time to clean house. Then we shop for groceries and gasoline. And, oh yes, do not forget one of my most favorites — shopping for antiques and spending time with great-grandchildren (and grandchildren and children whenever we can, too. They all are the most precious gifts from God that anyone will ever receive. We cannot put a dollar value on those “babies” of ours as they are the hottest and neatest “collectibles” anyone could ever want and or ask for. The precious moments we spend with them — no matter their age — are absolutely the most important memories to be treasured forever.
So when I mention important “things” to us, family and friends, of course, come first. But then, I am sure you are like me also when we gather some very special items we love and the sweet memories each item holds as we pick each one up carefully and turn it over to see what is on the bottom or looking for cracks or hairlines in porcelain or maybe even mold marks to give us an estimation of the time frame.
You know, when it might have been made or created — and the maker or creator of each item we love to display. Each item has its own story. Each item has a memory we hold dear. We all have favorite items we love more than others. We all do. Some may think they do not collect anything — but do they really believe that. I think now everyone of us has something we hold close to our hearts, besides families and friends, of course. We all do!
Every time we go to an auction, or walk by a shop window, or go into a favorite store “Downtown on the bricks,” or even visit with friends and family, we all have special things we want to talk about and shop for. That is just natural for most of us. Seeking something unusual or looking for something to match up with something you have at home on a shelf and wonder if there is more to collect.
I think our memory books (or probably our memory banks) may seem full, but somehow we still find more of them and add them each day. And I am so thankful that we have those times and those memories to hang on to through all of our lifetimes. Antiques and things just help us associate with certain times in our lives and keeps us busy with our minds and our bodies to hunt for those things we treasure so much.
Just a reminder, CR Rustic Antique Mall is a fun place to take a stroll through the aisles of booths. Many memories come to mind for most of us, and the fun part is to see the younger generations starting their collections of some of their favorites as well as us “oldsters” who are still adding to some we have collected for many years. Whenever we find a new/old addition to any of our so-called collections, we know we have had another fun day. Surprising sometimes to just see what is in the next aisle or just around the corner or in the next booth — what an exciting time when we should happen on to something we have been looking for for many years and then it is sitting right in front of us in a display case or cabinet. How awesome is that?
Always something in our lives to keep the juices flowing, hunting for items to match our collections — items to replace what we have broken through the years so we have four or five piece settings now of a favorite china or silver set. So many various collectibles or antiques to even start to mention nowadays. So many things that people are hunting for or adding to their already started collections. But the most fun I do have is when a younger man or woman comes into the shop and asks for something especially different that they are collecting and we find exactly what they were looking for in one of the booths in the store. That is just one of the best times when helping out at the antique shop, to help someone find something to add to their collections. And of course, naturally, the owner of that booth can now go out and buy something else to bring back into the shop for resale all over again — and the process just keeps continuing in all sizes and shapes and prices. What a fun business we are in, antique dealers and collectors. It is an awesome job (or business) to be in, absolutely for sure.
Stop by and tell Rob and Corey “Hi” and that “Judy” sent you. B
Please don’t forget my “What’s it Worth” antique classes on Tuesdays. The first class is at 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Good Life on the Bricks restaurant in their back meeting room and my later class, from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. Please bring one item and a story about your item. If you need to find out what it is or what it is worth, maybe we can help you out.
Be safe everyone, and be careful out there. e sure to always help others as some day it will be our turn someone will be helping us. I hope you will stop by at my classes or take a browse through the CR Rustic Antique Mall downtown North Platte on the Bricks. Note the wonderful overhead street signs also. Downtown area is looking awesome!