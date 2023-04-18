This past week was another week filled with filibuster activity. We did, however, engage in some good debate on several issues, including bills related to school funding, abortion restrictions and gender-affirming treatment for minors. We also began debate on some of the committee priority bills.

In past years, it has been common to have committee priority bills be accompanied by a committee amendment that incorporates several bills within the committee’s jurisdiction.

Usually, no more than five or six bills are included in these “Christmas tree” or “omnibus” amendments. Generally, bills included in Christmas tree amendments are fairly non-controversial.

This year, however, many committees are pushing for larger amendments of 20 to 30 bills due to the slow pace of the session. By including more individual bills in the committee’s amendment package, the Unicameral can advance many measures after an eight-hour filibuster (or six- or two-hour filibuster, depending on the stage of debate) rather than going the full debate time on each individual bill.

The Legislature needs to consider every avenue for moving good-governance bills forward in light of our current situation.

However, it is also critical that Senators pay close attention to the many provisions in these large packages. In our quest to expedite the consideration of legislation, we also need to make sure bills get the scrutiny they deserve.

Monday marked Day 63 of the 90-day session. The Appropriations Committee is required to send all budget bills to the floor by Day 70 (May 2).

Speaker Arch has received approval from the Executive Board to use his “Speaker Major Proposal” tools on the five budget bills.

Speaker Major Proposals must already have a priority designation or be a general appropriation bill, and approval requires a two-thirds vote of the Executive Board. Once a bill has been designated as a Speaker Major Proposal, the Speaker can reorder all motions and amendments to better manage debate.

I continue to work closely with my colleagues to identify funding for LB 281, which provides funding to rebuild the State 4-H Camp. Although LB 281 is currently included in LB 425, one of the two Natural Resources Committee priority bills, given the ongoing filibusters, I need to be prepared if we can’t get to that bill this session.

There is a bill moving forward with several appropriations measures that is expected to be discussed during the budget debate, in which I hope to have the State 4-H Camp included. Because of the way some of the other funding pieces are structured for eastern-Nebraska projects, there may be an opportunity to reduce or eliminate the matching requirement for the bill as part of negotiations. Stay tuned!

Time will tell if we can make time for any “consent calendar” bills. If so, my Micro-TIF (LB 98) and Mayoral vote (LB 33) bills could be heard at that time.

My personal priority bill, LB 644, is still on track to be heard as a part of a larger package as well. If successful, this bill will provide up to $25 million to help fund a major development site west of the 100th Meridian that has an Inland Port Authority. Yes, that sounds a lot like North Platte. Hopefully, we can get this across the finish line this session.

I appreciate the feedback I have been receiving this session from constituents about issues impacting them. Please feel free to reach out to me at mjacobson@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729. My door is always open!