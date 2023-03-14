The Canada goose hunting season may be over for the season, but this is too good of a story not to tell. Kevin and Jackie Robertson and their family of Ogallala hosted a group of active duty military men for a goose hunt just before the season ended.

There are a number of events held for veterans, but this is the first I’ve seen that was specifically designed or active duty personnel.

I had the pleasure of meeting those active duty personnel who could make it. They were:

Master Sergeant Tyler Krieger United States Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base.

Lieutenant Commander Billy Newell United States Strategic Command Offutt Air Force Base.

First Lieutenant Jonathon Ramirez United States Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base.

Major Russ Ryder Marine Corps Security Battalion, Bangor, Washington.

Major Scott Suess Marine Corps Security Battalion, Bangor, Washington.

Captain Mark VanWyck Marine Corps Security Battalion, Bangor, Washington.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Ryan Wilkins Marine Corps Security Battalion, Bangor, Washington.

Major Chris Wittwer United States Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base.

When I had the opportunity to talk with these gentlemen, I had the feeling that I could not have been in better company if I was anywhere else in the world.

Kevin Robertson came up with the idea for this event.

“My sons and I have been competing in shooting events and one box competitions all across Nebraska for years,” he said. “Last October I went to Tekamah to a one box hunt and met a team there that was all active military personnel. I wanted to do something for them so I invited them to come out hunting.

“They invited some friends and that ended up be a total of eight active military members. I also invited seven other veterans I knew so we had a total of 15 hunters. The veterans were Lance Sexson, Bryan Cole, Josh Gill, Justin Kuskie, Lucas Anderson and Joss Tuenge. My four sons and two grandsons were guides: Nick, Nathan, Kelvin, Tyler and Kade Robertson. Without their help, the hunt couldn’t have happened.

“My sons organized the hunt. They decided where everyone was going to go the morning of the hunt after scouting the day before,” Robertson continued. “My sons were impressed with the ease of organizing the hunters. I expect it was their military training but they were all on time and ready to go, eager to jump in and help with prepping for the hunt and cleaning the birds. There was no fussing about who was going to go with who or to which pit.”

“I helped host, organize lodging and meals,” Jackie Robertson said. “To be honest, when Kevin said he wanted to do this I was thinking it was going to be a ton of work and wasn’t nearly excited as he was. But, as soon as those men showed up I could see that it was all worthwhile and it really didn’t seem like work! It was fun and I really enjoyed visiting with all of them. They were all just so grateful. It made all the effort worth it! I’m looking forward to doing it again next year. We got some really touching ‘Thank You’s’ expressing their gratitude.

“This was my first time truly visiting western Nebraska. I drove through on I-80 a few years ago during a coast to coast move, but did not spend any amount of appreciable time in the area,” Major Scott Suess said. “The Nebraska hospitality not only measured up to, but far exceeded my expectations! For the duration of the trip, I was continually surprised by how welcoming, friendly and genuine everyone was. I had a fantastic time and appreciate all the work everyone put in to support us. I am very much looking forward to visiting Ogallala again!”

“This was also my first trip to Ogallala, Nebraska,” Lieutenant Commander Billy Newell said. “I loved it.”

“I would like to particularly call out and thank the Robertson family for their incredible generosity,” Suess added. “I would also like to say that everyone we met was very welcoming and extremely generous in a variety of ways, from people giving up their time to cook meals for us, to people opening their homes and welcoming us in, to the numerous people and businesses that donated money and supplies for our hunt.”

“Everyone was wonderful, especially the Robertson family,” Lieutenant Commander Newell echoed. “They lodged us, fed us and guided us on this epic adventure. This was my first goose hunt and it was a hunt of a lifetime. I will always be grateful for the experience.”

“The first day of the hunt started off early with a 5 a.m. show time at J&K Irrigation. They had hot coffee and breakfast waiting for us, so we all had a few cups of much needed coffee and ate some good food, then broke up into two groups and headed out to our blinds,” Suess continued. “Mr. Robertson kindly let me borrow one of his shotguns for the duration of the hunt, so I got to use a beautiful Beretta that functioned flawlessly and shot straighter than I could.

“My group headed to the goose blind, and after arriving we quickly got to work setting up the decoys. It didn’t take long for the first pair of geese to come in, and once they started, they never stopped,” Suess continued. “We had flock after flock of geese come in, thanks to Kelvin’s calling and flagging skills. All six of us shot a limit by 10:30 that morning. The following day we went to the duck blind, and while the day started a little slower than the previous day, it did not disappoint. We saw plenty of ducks and again everyone limited. Mostly mallards, but we managed to get a pintail and a few geese as well.

“My favorite moment of the hunt was the first day in the goose blind. We had just had a big flock of geese come in and everyone had shot some geese, and just prior to jumping out of the blind to retrieve them, a huge tornado of geese started coming in,” Suess recalled. “We were already excited from the fast shooting; we all quickly reloaded and jumped back into the blind. Once again, we all got shots on geese and everyone was smiling ear to ear, particularly Kelvin who wasn’t shooting but calling, but he was as excited as we were and happy to see everyone having a good time.”

“I remember starting with hearty breakfast and then we rolled out to the corn fields. I brought my own Stoeger M3500 waterfowl edition 3½-inch 12 gauge and it got a work out,” Lieutenant Commander Newell said. “I hunted geese both days, at my request, so we started by putting out the decoys and prepping the blind.

“The goose hunting action was fast and furious! Mr. Robertson did a fantastic job of calling. The first day, my first goose was hit about 15 feet from the blind, while coming in to land. It’s a memory I will cherish for the rest of my life. It was like something I’ve only seen on hunting shows.” Newell stated. “This was followed by waves of geese that blotted out the sun. Everyone was limited out by 10:30. It was an amazing adventure. My favorite moment of the trip, was when I won the Henry .22 LR lever action rifle. I’ve always dreamed of winning a firearm in a raffle. This was a first for me!”

Newell’s Henry lever action was a generous donation by Bishop Gun Shop. It was from a raffle off to raise money for the hunt.

“I think the hunt was a huge success for the hunters and for us!” Kevin Robertson added. “We are hoping to host another hunt next year with the help of family and support of our local donors, Adams Bank, Pinnicle Bank, Lured In, Bishop Gun Shop, Milt Sexson, Lierley Farms, Dave Kintz and Doug Canning. “Next year there will be a new group of hunters. I’m hoping for 10 vets and 10 active duty hunters. We are going to let this year’s hunters select the hunters who will hunt next year.”

There is a saying I’ve seen when it comes to our men and women in uniform: ”We don’t know them all, but we owe them all!” This was just one way to show those who have pledged to defend our way of life a little gratitude and there should be more events like this.

Thank You, Robertson’s and every else involved in this hunt!