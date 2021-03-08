Opinion: Tax modernization critical to ensure Nebraska’s growth

Western Nebraska competes for workers and investment with Colorado, Wyoming, and South Dakota. In these states, property tax rates on a home, land, or building can be 25% to 50% less than Nebraska. In two of the three states, workers and businesses pay no state income tax.

Nebraska businesses pay personal property taxes on the equipment they need to operate their business. After a lifetime of paying high state taxes, Nebraska is one of only six states that charges the next generation an inheritance tax, which can be levied on just over $10,000 of property value. Look at the people fleeing the high tax states in the Northeast. Taxes matter.

In a recent report, the Tax Foundation’s Katherine Loughead outlined “Thirteen Priorities for Pro-Growth Tax Modernization in Nebraska.” I encourage you to read it (taxfoundation.org). Her findings align with the feedback we have received in the Blueprint Nebraska process. The report is full of ideas on how other states have already modernized their tax system. We can pick and choose the best practices and not have to reinvent the wheel.

Simply put, our tax system was designed in the mid-1960s and is now out of step with our competitors. There are too many taxes on the people and the investment we need to prosper in the 21st century, and these taxes have consequences.