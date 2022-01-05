Paloucek: A few ideas for 2022 resolutions

Happy New Year! Here are a couple of suggested resolutions for 2022.
This year, Nebraska will be electing a new governor and District 42 a new state senator. Both Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Mike Groene are prevented by term limits from seeking reelection in 2022. We should select their successors by carefully examining candidates’ track records, experience and positions on issues. And we should avoid casting our votes based on disingenuous sloganeering and empty promises. We should recognize that, by electing representatives who spend precious energy and time on ideological non-issues rather than working collaboratively to solve real problems, we voters are perpetuating the dysfunction we decry in our political system. If we want a state government that, in a fiscally responsible fashion, provides for solid schools, good highways, an effective criminal justice system and an adequate public safety net, we cannot insist on electing representatives bent primarily on scoring partisan points at the expense of good governance.
We are already suffering prominent, early examples of gubernatorial-candidate behavior that raise serious suspicion about two seeking the favor of likely Republican primary voters. Chuck Herbster and Jim Pillen want the Republican nomination for governor. If 2022 turns out to be anything like the last six elections for governor in our state, the Republican nominee selected in the May 10 primary will cruise to general election victory on Nov. 8, so the significance of the Republican run-off cannot be overstated. Herbster’s early campaigning seems focused almost exclusively on his candidacy’s endorsement by Donald Trump. Pillen has for several months been using his current position as a University of Nebraska regent as a soapbox for culture-war stances that appeal to the fringe voters in the Republican Party who are the most certain to vote in an off-year primary election.
How does Trump’s endorsement provide any information about how Herbster will address the problems in the state’s penal system, or the debacle related to privatized management of child welfare cases, or how to best utilize federal COVID-19 relief and infrastructure dollars, or any other important policy matter that we Nebraskans confront or soon will? What have we learned about Pillen on any of those issues through his political grandstanding as a regent? Of equal importance, if this is the way these two candidates choose to seek votes, aren’t they likely to govern in a similar fashion — focused on partisan gesturing at the expense of getting meaningful things done in a responsible fashion?
Let us resolve to elect responsible, effective state leadership in 2022. We might be surprised how doing so produces better candidates in 2024 and beyond.
The coming of the new year can also be a springboard for improvement on related fronts. Let’s reject the urgings of those insisting that there are only two ways of addressing a problem, that all answers are either yes or no, that one votes either with Democrats or Republicans, that all opinions are of equal value no matter how well-informed or uninformed.
We too often allow ourselves to be buffaloed into a “this or that” response when it is nonsense to accept such limited alternatives.
We can recognize that misconduct by law enforcement cannot be tolerated and at the same time know that almost all police officers are honorable people doing their best to serve and protect.
We can acknowledge that those responsible for the violence and crime committed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, must be held to account and simultaneously refuse to make broad-brush accusations of culpability for that assault.
We can respect that elected representatives need not always vote on party lines and appreciate the integrity and courage it takes to resist partisan leadership’s directives.
We can understand that local officials might, in the exercise of all good conscience and due diligence, come down on the opposite side of an issue from us.
We can possess enough humility to accept that someone who has dedicated her life to study and research of a particular area of scientific or medical subject matter likely knows more about that topic than we have been able to glean through Google searches and headlines browsed on our Facebook feeds.
Improvement occurs through an ongoing process of implementing thoughtful solutions, monitoring results and making proper adjustments based on observed outcomes. In 2022, let us be diligent in our pursuit of the truth, suspicious of either-or thinking, eager to learn from those with genuine expertise and open to all paths for progress.