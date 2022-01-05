Paloucek: A few ideas for 2022 resolutions

This year, Nebraska will be electing a new governor and District 42 a new state senator. Both Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Mike Groene are prevented by term limits from seeking reelection in 2022. We should select their successors by carefully examining candidates’ track records, experience and positions on issues. And we should avoid casting our votes based on disingenuous sloganeering and empty promises. We should recognize that, by electing representatives who spend precious energy and time on ideological non-issues rather than working collaboratively to solve real problems, we voters are perpetuating the dysfunction we decry in our political system. If we want a state government that, in a fiscally responsible fashion, provides for solid schools, good highways, an effective criminal justice system and an adequate public safety net, we cannot insist on electing representatives bent primarily on scoring partisan points at the expense of good governance.

We are already suffering prominent, early examples of gubernatorial-candidate behavior that raise serious suspicion about two seeking the favor of likely Republican primary voters. Chuck Herbster and Jim Pillen want the Republican nomination for governor. If 2022 turns out to be anything like the last six elections for governor in our state, the Republican nominee selected in the May 10 primary will cruise to general election victory on Nov. 8, so the significance of the Republican run-off cannot be overstated. Herbster’s early campaigning seems focused almost exclusively on his candidacy’s endorsement by Donald Trump. Pillen has for several months been using his current position as a University of Nebraska regent as a soapbox for culture-war stances that appeal to the fringe voters in the Republican Party who are the most certain to vote in an off-year primary election.