Paloucek: A few words for graduates

If you see something that might be of value here to someone you are close to who is graduating this year, or even just someone in need of encouragement, please pass this along.

As a younger person, whenever an adult in my life handed me the paper — I suppose today that means sending a link — and encouraged me to read something that he or she was pointing at, I would read it. I cannot recall a single instance when I was not benefited by doing so.

Watershed life events like graduation are, quite rationally, points at which to take account of where you have been, are and intend to go. By graduating, you have attained a long-sought accomplishment, which leads naturally to figuring out what’s next. And, if you have not discovered yet, graduation comes hand-in-hand with much unsolicited advice, some useful, some not. Here are some suggestions that I hope fit the first designation.

Spend as much time as you can with people who make you want to get better. Such people will come from all walks of life, be of all ages and backgrounds, and may require seeking out.

They might be an instructor, a relative, a classmate, someone you work with, or a person with no distinguishing label.You will run across people who inspire you to improve, who encourage you to make progress. Some may challenge you in ways that take you out of your comfort zones. Some may be a presence that gently urges you to do your best.

All are worthy of as much time as you can spend with them.

The easy comfort of friendly companionship that expects nothing that is difficult to deliver has its place. But improving requires genuine effort and real work, and some people will motivate you to those exertions. Those are the people to latch onto.

Travel every chance you get, and get to know people who are from elsewhere. Whether it is another part of the state where you live, across the country or around the world, go as much as you can, and get to know the people who are there.

Learn about other cultures. Study others’ customs.

Figure out why the city you are visiting sprung up where it did, what industries made it thrive and are keeping its inhabitants employed. Talk to people on public transit, at tourist attractions, in public facilities, at restaurants. See, hear, taste and smell what is there.

Ask the people you meet what they do. Ask them about their families, about their kids, their dreams. Immerse yourself in the knowledge that regardless of the many differences of culture, appearance, wealth, religion and custom, we all share so much more in common.

Reject those who advocate fear, division and grievance. Do not fall for efforts to separate people into “us and them.” Very little in life genuinely presents a zero-sum outcome, and allowing a new person or group an opportunity rarely deprives anyone of anything.

Don’t blame others. If you are not achieving something you desire and want to know who to blame, you will find him or her staring back at you from the mirror.

Our country’s founding declaration proclaims the self-evident truth that all people are created equal. Help make that profound statement a concrete reality. If someone uses a racial epithet in your presence, it can be hard to speak up, but progress on racism and prejudice requires that poison to be called out. Racism, antisemitism, misogyny, bigotry and hate depend upon silent acquiescence of the many, many of us who know better but are not courageous enough to say anything.

Martin Luther King Jr. observed, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” We must not be silent in the face of those who damage to our country’s hallowed principles.

Put your cellphone down. Give your attention to those who are in your presence. See and hear what is around you. Reality is infinitely more important and urgent than virtually any information or distraction available on your me machine.

Lastly, in our age of faceless, anonymous social media and ever more rude and vulgar everyday interactions, the virtue of kindness is of infinite value. Please follow the advice of the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama: “Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.”

Good luck and bright futures, graduates.