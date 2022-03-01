Paloucek: A historic crossroads in US politics

It feels like, if it is not yet here, a Y in the road of history is quickly approaching. Like every intersection, this one presents at least two future paths. Like many crossroads, there is legitimate concern about whether we will choose the best way.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered a military invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Putin’s attempts to rationalize the wholly unjustifiable invasion on imaginary historic grievance, contrived security concerns and entirely falsified assertions about wrongdoing of Ukraine’s elected leaders are laughable. Yet Donald Trump, the United States’ former president, says that Putin is savvy, smart and genius. Mike Pompeo, director of the CIA and secretary of state in Trump’s administration and likely future candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, similarly praised Russia’s dictator.

In sharp contrast, current leaders of NATO members states, including President Joe Biden, and other European countries rightly have condemned Putin’s aggression and are supporting Ukraine. During a speech to CPAC on Feb. 27, Trump said that U.S. and NATO leaders are dumb. With few exceptions, Republican elected leaders are twisting themselves into rhetorical pretzels to avoid criticizing Trump while at the same time condemning Putin’s invasion. This pickle capsulizes the crossroads: What happens when a leader of one of our nation’s major political parties embraces authoritarianism but still retains significant support of that political party’s base?

Sadly, for most politicians, winning their next election is their significant priority. Most Republicans see Trump’s approval as a necessity for attaining that elective priority. And heaven knows that Trump does not approve of politicians who rebuff his authoritarian leanings. Trump said that there were “many fine people” among the neo-Nazis and white supremacists demonstrating at Charlottesville in 2017. Trump persists with lies about the Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Trump egged on the crowd that rioted and desecrated our nation’s Capital in ways that had not happened since D.C. was overrun by the British in the War of 1812. Trump praises the dictator Putin and demeans democratically elected leaders who support Ukraine. What do we hear from Republican leadership about Trump’s misplaced admiration? Pretty much crickets. After all, what good does it do for a Republican’s election chances to push back against Trump’s embrace of anti-democratic regimes and tactics.

This crass what’s-in-it-for-me rationalization has seeped into too many aspects of politics and everyday life. Matters of medicine, health and science associated with the pandemic weirdly became politicized at national, state and local levels. Is there a single television ad for someone seeking Nebraska’s Republican gubernatorial nomination that does not have the candidate praising Trump, holding a gun or making baseless insinuations about immigration and election integrity?

Eighteenth Century Irish stateman Edmund Burke — whose writings significantly influenced our Founding Fathers — is falsely attributed with having said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Another falsely attributed post-Revolution-era quote, this one to French diplomat and political philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville, is this: “America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”

Our country’s exceptionalism is founded upon our democratic republic system of government. It is a system in which we citizens elect representatives who will do the work of governance. It depends, first, upon we citizens making good choices at elections and, second, upon those we elect acting with integrity and honor, setting aside self-interest and meeting their oaths of office. It cannot long survive a cynical citizenry that focuses on grievance instead of hope, elevates selfish wants over societal good, and swallows whole the scapegoating and imaginary boogeymen urged by demagogues.

We can choose to follow those who tell us that belief in truth and decency is for losers, that elections won by political opponents have no validity, that totalitarian dictators invading their neighbors are savvy and smart and democratically elected leaders are dumb, that we must be afraid of people who do not look or speak or worship like us. Or we can choose another path. We can refuse to do nothing and instead point out and reject evil. America can continue to be great if it will continue to be good. That is our crossroad. We pick the path.