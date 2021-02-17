Paloucek: A reminder of how we are interconnected

Teeth-gritting cold can bring clarity. As we endure one of the coldest February stretches in recent memory, the levels of interdependence that mesh a healthy community together, from the most obvious to the very subtle, glitter like the sun on our blanket of snow.
In these arctic conditions, we are more aware of and grateful for those who work across our nation, state, county and city to keep our roads and streets passable and safe. Those who clear parking lots and sidewalks so we can get to stores and businesses do their part. Neighbors’ snowblowers, old-school shovels and all manner of vehicles with blades and scoops pitch in to complete a web of snow-free paths to help tie us together. Each component of this snow removal force tends its assigned stretch of pavement, gravel and concrete which, when connected with the cooperative work across the community, allows all of us to continue to get from here to there.
Most of us have a warm home where we hunker down in weather like this. We are so accustomed to our connections to natural gas, electricity, water, sewer and cyberspace that it can be easy to not even think about what is really a miracle of collaborative efforts that produce such comfort. The thermostat calls for warming, and our furnaces fire to heat our rooms. We turn a faucet, and hot water comes out of the shower head. A switch is flipped, and light comes on. Internet access brings a world of information and entertainment — good, bad and indifferent — to our fingertips. All of this delivered to our homes so seamlessly.
For most of human history, just one such service would be an unimaginable luxury; they are now so familiar as to be taken for granted. Our modern infrastructure is a tribute to the collective capacities of our society. That such systems are so commonplace as to no longer be given much thought by most of us only underscores the enormity of these communal accomplishments.
Among us are those who do not have a warm home. Also among us are those who are working hard to help our brothers and sisters who are in that predicament. With broad community support, the Connection Homeless Shelter remains an important piece addressing this puzzle. Recent emphasis on revamping and enforcing our housing code adds to the solution.
The generous work of Habitat for Humanity continues to make the dream of homeownership a reality for some in our community. Increasing our housing stock through tax incentives and private programs like the chamber-led “Shot in the Arm” incentive reflects our community’s emphasis on healthy, affordable residences.
Across North Platte, private and public groups are working collaboratively to address emergency, short-term housing needs of individuals and families while simultaneously doing the necessary planning and work to ensure long-term sustainability for our town’s residential needs. Many of our friends and neighbors’ hands are pulling together to make lighter the work of helping those who most need it.
We have recently been reminded of the inextricable interconnection between our community and public school. Jobs lost at Union Pacific led to families moving, which contributed to a reduction of students. That produced a projected decrease in state funding — which is based in part upon student numbers — of nearly $2 million. However, an increase in the number of students eligible for free- and reduced-cost lunch lowered the hit to state aid to roughly $600,000; the state public education funding formula provides more dollars for students from low-income families. Likely the loss of good Union Pacific jobs and economic stresses of the pandemic played roles in the jump in poverty-related numbers.
A town’s economic strength, diversity and vitality are largely reflected in its public schools, again emphasizing the importance of working together as a community to retain existing and attract new employers. City leaders know that progress will mean taking advantage of North Platte’s strengths as a transportation hub, a regional retail and professional and medical services center, and boundless potential as an value-added agriculture industry powerhouse; our community will come together to support growth in those directions.
There is nothing like a brutal cold snap to slap us in the face with our blessings, what is necessary in order to maintain and improve them, and how much we owe one another for them.