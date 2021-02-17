Paloucek: A reminder of how we are interconnected

Teeth-gritting cold can bring clarity. As we endure one of the coldest February stretches in recent memory, the levels of interdependence that mesh a healthy community together, from the most obvious to the very subtle, glitter like the sun on our blanket of snow.

In these arctic conditions, we are more aware of and grateful for those who work across our nation, state, county and city to keep our roads and streets passable and safe. Those who clear parking lots and sidewalks so we can get to stores and businesses do their part. Neighbors’ snowblowers, old-school shovels and all manner of vehicles with blades and scoops pitch in to complete a web of snow-free paths to help tie us together. Each component of this snow removal force tends its assigned stretch of pavement, gravel and concrete which, when connected with the cooperative work across the community, allows all of us to continue to get from here to there.