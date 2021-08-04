Paloucek: Can we still rally around a common cause?

As we made our way back to North Platte — the Twin Cities are a long drive, there really is no shortcut, and what seems to be the extra-loud hum that tires emit on the Iowa interstates is conducive to thinking — it struck me just how much people can accomplish if they focus on a common cause and set aside and pay no attention to irrelevant differences. That concept does not apply only to events like weddings. Through a remarkable commitment to meet every troop train that stopped in North Platte during World War II, the miracle of the Canteen became reality. People from dozens of communities, differing religions, various national origins and all ages pitched in together to produce a genuine marvel. Our country has accomplished incredible outcomes when we citizens have come together, ignored differences and worked collaboratively. The U.S. military ended the stalemate of the Great War. It was America’s unified national response in concert with the Allied forces that ended Hitler’s terror, Mussolini’s reign and the aggressive intentions of Imperial Japan. We landed people on the moon and returned them safely to Earth. These are only a few of the unbelievable feats that have been achieved by Americans joining together in concert regardless of what differences they may have.