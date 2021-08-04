Paloucek: Can we still rally around a common cause?

The middle of last month, my youngest daughter married a very nice young man. This was the last of our four girls to tie the knot, and the significance of that watershed occurrence did not go unnoticed by this father. She has lived in the Twin Cities area for a year and a half — in the area where our new son-in-law grew up and where much of his family lives. For the festivities, they picked a beautiful event venue at a farmstead in the countryside an hour or so north of Minneapolis.
We celebrated with about 150 people, very few of whom we knew well and most of whom we likely will not see again. The wedding ceremony, dinner, toasts to the bride and groom, and dancing to a live band brought we strangers together for a common cause: to rejoice in the marriage and to demonstrate for my girl and her husband how much they are loved and supported, how much happiness and joy we wish for them.
Those 150 people crossed all political persuasions, social and cultural groups, races, religions and any other recognized demographic classification. There were babies, great-grandparents and people of all ages in between. Some came from Nebraska, most were from Minnesota, but there were also attendees from both the East and West coasts. There were folks of all levels of education, from high school dropouts to multiple graduate degree recipients. No doubt the political affiliations and leanings of those gathered ranged from the most liberal, left-wing true believers to their mirror reflections on the conservative, right edge of the spectrum. Almost certainly there were Trump haters and Trump lovers and Pelosi haters and Pelosi lovers. Yet nobody let differences get in the way of achieving the shared goal of supporting and celebrating the newlyweds.
As we made our way back to North Platte — the Twin Cities are a long drive, there really is no shortcut, and what seems to be the extra-loud hum that tires emit on the Iowa interstates is conducive to thinking — it struck me just how much people can accomplish if they focus on a common cause and set aside and pay no attention to irrelevant differences. That concept does not apply only to events like weddings. Through a remarkable commitment to meet every troop train that stopped in North Platte during World War II, the miracle of the Canteen became reality. People from dozens of communities, differing religions, various national origins and all ages pitched in together to produce a genuine marvel. Our country has accomplished incredible outcomes when we citizens have come together, ignored differences and worked collaboratively. The U.S. military ended the stalemate of the Great War. It was America’s unified national response in concert with the Allied forces that ended Hitler’s terror, Mussolini’s reign and the aggressive intentions of Imperial Japan. We landed people on the moon and returned them safely to Earth. These are only a few of the unbelievable feats that have been achieved by Americans joining together in concert regardless of what differences they may have.
Back to that wedding in Minnesota, I do not know but it is possible that among the guests may have been a jilted ex-girlfriend of the groom or some shirtsleeve relative harboring some long-ago grudge. In any group that large, there is a decent likelihood that someone may have some grievance or resentment, justified or otherwise, that could be aired. I do not think anything like that occurred. If it did, I want to believe that the goodwill and focus of the vast majority of those gathered quickly nipped any such bitterness in the bud and redirected the celebration to its intended cause. Surely differences had to have arisen during the years of the Canteen’s work; there must have been instances of petty disagreement that were quickly squelched by a simple reminder of what the mission was. Certainly, the ups and downs of the military undertakings in the world wars and setbacks in the Apollo program prompted second-guessing and criticism. But the united will and combined commitment to the common undertaking overwhelmed those obstacles.
We face national challenges — the ongoing pandemic is an obvious example. Nebraska’s overreliance on property taxes to fund K-12 education continues. Can we still rally around common causes? Can we reject those who seek to divide us? We can accomplish anything if we work together and ignore distraction. But will we?