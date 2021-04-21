Paloucek: Change will happen, one way or another

“The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails.”

— William Arthur Ward, 20th century American author

Monday, I was blessed to have lunch with a dear friend from eastern Nebraska whom I see two or three times a year — not nearly often enough. He works nights. A few months ago, his work schedule changed from having Saturday and Sunday nights off to being off Sunday and Monday nights instead.

I asked what he thought of the new arrangement, and he said he hated it. I asked why. Were Saturdays busy and hectic? Were Mondays slack and boring? Did he have a difficult supervisor for the new weeknight? He said there was no reason like that.

Why did he hate it, then? I wanted to know why the change of one of his nights off was such a big negative. After a bit of quiet thought, he said that he had worked the other schedule for five years, and he guessed he hated the new one just because it was a change — no reason more than that. We both sat there for a second and then simultaneously broke out in laughter. He said something about the devil you know being better than the one you don’t. I said something about change being traitorous to the soul. We both laughed some more.