Paloucek: Change will happen, one way or another

“The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails.”
— William Arthur Ward, 20th century American author
Monday, I was blessed to have lunch with a dear friend from eastern Nebraska whom I see two or three times a year — not nearly often enough. He works nights. A few months ago, his work schedule changed from having Saturday and Sunday nights off to being off Sunday and Monday nights instead.
I asked what he thought of the new arrangement, and he said he hated it. I asked why. Were Saturdays busy and hectic? Were Mondays slack and boring? Did he have a difficult supervisor for the new weeknight? He said there was no reason like that.
Why did he hate it, then? I wanted to know why the change of one of his nights off was such a big negative. After a bit of quiet thought, he said that he had worked the other schedule for five years, and he guessed he hated the new one just because it was a change — no reason more than that. We both sat there for a second and then simultaneously broke out in laughter. He said something about the devil you know being better than the one you don’t. I said something about change being traitorous to the soul. We both laughed some more.
Our community is in the process of making decisions about proposed changes. The new owner of the mall has some very ambitious plans to revitalize that area, but those changes depend upon help from local taxpayers. The owner seeks tax increment financing — TIF, which in our town, unfortunately generates undeserved suspicion — to recover up to $8.12 million in infrastructure upgrade costs. Also, the owner seeks approval of an enhanced employment area tax that would add 1.95% sales tax to items sold on the mall property. The EEA tax would apply until it generated $7.51 million for the developer, but in no case longer than 20 years. The owner sees both TIF and EEA tax as necessary financial components to implement the changes needed to revive the mall as a destination point for retail and other commercial activity.
Another Nebraska company, Sustainable Beef, is exploring the possibility of investing almost $300 million to build a beef processing plant next to North Platte’s sewage lagoon. The projection is that 875 jobs will be created, with line workers earning $50,000 annually. Noted Nebraska economist Ernie Goss estimates the plant would have an annual economic impact of $1 billion on Lincoln County. Sustainable Beef will be looking for TIF approval and likely other available incentives to facilitate the huge financial undertaking this change involves.
The fact is that North Platte is going to change whether one, both or neither of these projects gets the required support to become reality. As 6th century B.C. Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu observed, “If you do not change direction, you might end up where you are heading.” If the mall continues in the direction it is headed, the parking lot will soon be beyond crossing without a spare suspension, which will not be such a big deal since, if the present course is not altered, the mall will become more vacant and present less reason to risk traversing the lot. If Sustainable Beef does not come to North Platte, the stagnation of our population, employment prospects and attraction as an economic hub will continue if not accelerate.
North Platte will do what it takes to bring to reality the opportunities presented and change in that way. Or we won’t. And if these proposals are rejected, we will instead continue to change in the direction we are already headed. Either way, change is going to happen.
We can allow the future to be determined by those among us who spend their hours divining the innumerable reasons why something should not be done while at the same time compiling lists of the shortcomings that make existing conditions unacceptable; you know, those who insist things get better but resist any change. Or we can sit on our hands, idly hoping for the best, understanding full well Newton’s first law that an object in motion doesn’t change direction unless a force acts on it. Or we can lend a hand, pitch in to shape a better future for this town and its residents.
Positive change depends upon the good work and consistent support of people intent upon improving the status quo.