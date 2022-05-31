Paloucek: Change will only happen when we change

There could be no more accurate representation of the cesspool that is our nation’s current politics than American citizens’ reactions to the most recent mass shooting of elementary school students.

In that most recent mass shooting, a teenager legally purchased a weapon intentionally and purposely designed to efficiently kill enemy combatants in war. That teenager legally possessed more than 1,000 rounds for the weapon and several high-capacity clips that would allow him to shoot 30 or more rounds before needing to reload. The teenager took that weapon, ammunition and clips to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Before being killed by law enforcement, the teenager shot and killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers with the weapon and ammunition.

To summarize, a teenager took a combat weapon and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to an elementary school in Texas and shot and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Uvalde comes after other U.S. school shootings that we may remember names for: Santa Fe, Parkland, Newtown and Columbine. But the vast, vast majority of shootings at schools do not even cross most of our radars. There is a Wikipedia page — “List of school shootings in the United States” — which compiles statistics for school shootings in our country. The list is massive; a huge scroll. I did not count how many school shootings are on the list. I cannot fathom the infinite misery of so many of our fellow citizens whose inconceivable loss is tallied on the list.

Other countries do not share this disastrous, unthinkable malady. There is no endlessly scrolling Wikipedia page labeled “List of school shootings in France” for example. Other countries’ citizens have mental health issues and access to violent video games. The loss of traditional family structures is rampant in many nations. The internet is called the worldwide web because it is available around the globe. In short, whatever is happening in the U.S. that prompts someone to take a weapon to a school and shoot students and teachers is happening elsewhere, but school shooting after school shooting only happens here. A notable difference between our country and others is the availability of weapons here.

We care about our children, our neighbors’ children, and our fellow citizens’ children. We all abhor the occurrence after occurrence after occurrence of students and teachers being killed and wounded in school shootings. Very, very few of us would refuse to make reasonable sacrifices — including limiting our own access to these weapons — to reduce these tragedies.

Given this context, a rational reaction to Uvalde, Santa Fe, Parkland, Newtown, Columbine and the endlessly scrolling Wikipedia list would be to study what is going on here, what other countries are doing differently, and what changes could be implemented here to reduce shootings at U.S. schools. What can we do to counteract the culture of violence that inflames too many of us? How can we broaden identification and treatment of mental illness? And, yes, what can we do to keep combat weapons, ammunition stockpiles and high-capacity magazines away from those who are a lethal danger if they have them?

But that takes us back to the political gutter referenced at the beginning of this column, doesn’t it? Instead of a thoughtful, respectful and nuanced consideration of the complex puzzle school shootings present, our political leaders instead slide into their sludge. Republicans talk only about, this time, mental health and shout to the rooftops, every time, that “they want to take away your guns.” Democrats talk mostly about guns and demonize those who disagree as not caring about kids. Lost in the nonsense is the truth that almost no Democrat seeks to “take away your guns” — or could if that was the desire — and the truth that all Republicans care about kids. But too many of us voters fall too easily for the sleight-of-hand sloganeering of our elected charlatans. We line up, shout at those across from us, and go to the election booth eager to vote for whichever swindler takes “our side” on guns.

If we look closely into the cesspool, we will see our own reflection. We elect and re-elect the current crop of carnival barkers masquerading as leaders. We swallow whole their disinformation and appeal to emotion. We wallow in the false comfort of their undeliverable promises. We pay only enough attention to fall for their pathetic distractions.

No advance will be made on difficult problems like school shootings until we — you and me — change how we select our elected officials.