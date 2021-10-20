Paloucek: Counting blessings early this year

Chief Industries purchased the Iron Eagle golf course, bringing an end to a decades-long source of agitation for North Platte. We await word on how the course will work into Chief’s ongoing development at the interstate corridor, but for certain the annual drain of hundreds of thousands of tax dollars to operate the course under city ownership has ended. Perhaps those funds can now be directed to a solution for North Platte’s aging recreation center. For sure, Chief’s investment in North Platte is a welcome blessing and is a result of another collaborative private and public undertaking.

Our near-term horizon is full of promise. We await further word about Sustainable Beef’s plans for construction of a state-of-the-art beef packing plant adjacent to North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant. That development is projected to have an annual impact of $1 billion on the area’s economy, a major part of which is the anticipated 875 jobs paying $50,000 a year for employees at the plant. There is real potential for a rail park in our county that would provide direct access to Union Pacific’s nationwide transportation network, a dream come true for production and logistics companies. And, yes, the continuing theme of advances involving public and private cooperation and resources holds for both of these projects.

All of this good news raises optimism that maybe we could receive a long-overdue national present for Christmas this year, if it is not too early to be putting a bug in Santa’s ear. As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, our worker shortage becomes more and more apparent. Drive through any town, and “help wanted” signs are everywhere. Unemployment numbers are down, in part due to some workers making the decision not to return to work. Our country needs workers, and people from across the globe would love to come here to work. It is hard to imagine a better time for our national government to put immigration demagoguery aside and implement rational, comprehensive immigration reform that will provide an orderly system that benefits our country and equitably treats those wishing to come here. For this to happen, we citizens must refuse to allow our elected representatives, all of them, to continue to use immigration as an irrational political football; we must insist that this problem be fixed. It can happen and might just provide a roadmap for a problem-solving approach to other public policy issues. Santa, are you listening?