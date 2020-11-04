Paloucek: Counting delays to be expected

This column was submitted to the editor on Election Day morning, in the wake of much exchange of information and misinformation about the casting and counting of votes — and what all that means about the legitimacy of the election process and outcome. By the time you are reading this column, it will be after Election Day, and hopefully results of the presidential election will be certain. But they may not be, and that is all right.
For the first time in our nation’s nearly quarter-century tradition of elections, the sitting president of the United States has, for many weeks, raised questions about the legitimacy of the balloting process, insisting that his loss could only occur if something fraudulent happens; to use Trump’s phrase, if “the system is rigged.” That bombast combined with 2020’s historically high absentee ballots — anticipated to be about two-thirds of votes cast — makes it more important than ever that citizens understand the absentee ballot election process to know that election outcomes are legitimate, no matter how much time it takes to count the votes.
The starting point is the bedrock principle that every legitimate vote is to be counted.
Next, elections are governed by state law and administered by local officials. In Lincoln County, Nebraska, that local official is Rebecca Rossell, the county clerk. Other states have other officials and titles, but all have someone local at what is comparable to Nebraska’s county level who oversees the election and ultimately provides certified results of all races to the appropriate state official. Because elections are governed by state statutes, election rules are different from state to state, and they always have been. Looking specifically at states’ laws about absentee balloting provides a graphic and timely example of how states handle elections differently.
There are marked differences state to state about when absentee ballots must be received by local election officials in order to be counted. In many states, including Nebraska, Wisconsin and Florida, absentee ballots must be received at the election official’s office by poll closing time on Election Day. In other states, ballots postmarked by a certain deadline and received by a deadline after Nov. 3 will be counted. For instance, in Iowa, mail-in votes postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by Nov. 9 will be counted; in Ohio, ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by Nov. 13 will be counted; and in Pennsylvania, votes postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6 will be counted.
What local election officials are allowed to do with mail-in ballots as they are received is another area of difference in states’ laws. Actual tabulation of early votes before Election Day is not legal in any state, but some states allow some level of processing — things like verifying signatures, cross-checking voter identification information, opening envelopes — to occur before Election Day. In Nebraska, for example, processing is allowed upon receipt of the ballots, and in Iowa, processing is allowed beginning the Saturday before Election Day. But in Pennsylvania, no processing of mail-in ballots is allowed until Election Day; in Michigan, jurisdictions with more than 25,000 people could begin processing Nov. 2; and in Wisconsin, information on outer envelopes could be verified upon receipt, but envelopes could not be opened until Election Day.
So, take Pennsylvania and its approximately 3 million absentee ballots for an example. Processing of those ballots, including all required signature verification and other compliance checks, could not even start until polls opened on Election Day, and Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6 are to be counted. Here’s another — in Michigan, 2.7 million absentee ballots were requested, and the earliest processing could start was Nov. 2.
It is plain to see how, in a close election, undeniably varying and sometimes complicated state laws governing local election officials’ handling of an unprecedented number of absentee votes may delay final tallies until after Nov. 3. Determining a state’s winner may require waiting for all of that state’s votes to be counted, including all absentee ballots, and that may not be accomplished for a number of days after Nov. 3. That is all perfectly legal, appropriate and in keeping with the foundational principle that every legal vote counts. Suggesting otherwise brings into question only the motivations of those making the suggestion — not, repeat not, the legitimacy of the process and outcome.
