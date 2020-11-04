Paloucek: Counting delays to be expected

This column was submitted to the editor on Election Day morning, in the wake of much exchange of information and misinformation about the casting and counting of votes — and what all that means about the legitimacy of the election process and outcome. By the time you are reading this column, it will be after Election Day, and hopefully results of the presidential election will be certain. But they may not be, and that is all right.

For the first time in our nation’s nearly quarter-century tradition of elections, the sitting president of the United States has, for many weeks, raised questions about the legitimacy of the balloting process, insisting that his loss could only occur if something fraudulent happens; to use Trump’s phrase, if “the system is rigged.” That bombast combined with 2020’s historically high absentee ballots — anticipated to be about two-thirds of votes cast — makes it more important than ever that citizens understand the absentee ballot election process to know that election outcomes are legitimate, no matter how much time it takes to count the votes.

The starting point is the bedrock principle that every legitimate vote is to be counted.