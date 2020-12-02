Paloucek: Counting North Platte's 2020 blessings

Our city’s housing codes have been updated and are now capable of being more easily and effectively enforced. The process has again brought to the fore the need to increase the supply of adequate housing for all economic demographics in our community. With the changes to the code, those few landlords in town willing to take advantage of the most vulnerable among us will no longer do so with impunity, and the health and safety of our fellow citizens will be improved.

Our local election saw credibly contested races for mayor and all four City Council seats by quality candidates. The campaigns were respectful and focused on genuine issues our community faces. Several outcomes were close. All winners were humble and appreciative. Losing candidates were gracious and supportive of those who prevailed. Everyone has an opinion about what our town needs to do, quit doing, do better, do more, do, do, do. But the people who put their names on ballots stepped up to actually do the work and be responsible for civic decisions; that is a much harder thing than simply having an opinion. We owe all who ran our thanks for their commitment to North Platte’s future. The best way to show that appreciation is to be constructive citizen contributors to and supporters of our friends and neighbors to whom we have entrusted these elective positions.