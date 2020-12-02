Paloucek: Counting North Platte's 2020 blessings

In this season of counting our blessings, we in North Platte have much to be thankful for, locally and farther from home. Progress has been achieved on many fronts, promising signs for future improvements regularly appear and our friends and neighbors continue in our community’s tradition of hopefulness.
Work on our downtown’s Canteen District is rounding into fulfillment of long-term visions and planning for that vital center of North Platte. Upgraded infrastructure and finalization of Dewey Street will soon be augmented by the above-ground finishing touches that will further revitalize the “bricks” as a showplace of our community. Early results are promising beyond even optimistic expectations: storefronts are filled, new restaurants are busy, and the variety of goods and services available provides further reason to shop locally.
Work on the Pawnee Hotel has begun in earnest after being pushed back from a projected spring starting date by COVID-19-related delays. Rediscoveries of the grandeur of that architectural gem are made seemingly daily as the refurbishing proceeds. Memories are jogged as long-covered features are unveiled and closed-off portions of the building are opened. It becomes ever easier to envision how the historic Pawnee will again be a vital retail, restaurant and gathering place where more generations will make memories.
Parkade Plaza has been purchased by a local couple eager to implement ambitious plans for reoccupation of the Alco store and further improvements. The Mall has been purchased by a Nebraska company with local ties and a history of in-state success with rejuvenating shopping centers. Chief Industries investments in the I-80 corridor continue, including ongoing negotiations with the city, which may result in the Iron Eagle Golf Course being removed from its perennial perch as a North Platte controversy.
Our city’s housing codes have been updated and are now capable of being more easily and effectively enforced. The process has again brought to the fore the need to increase the supply of adequate housing for all economic demographics in our community. With the changes to the code, those few landlords in town willing to take advantage of the most vulnerable among us will no longer do so with impunity, and the health and safety of our fellow citizens will be improved.
Our local election saw credibly contested races for mayor and all four City Council seats by quality candidates. The campaigns were respectful and focused on genuine issues our community faces. Several outcomes were close. All winners were humble and appreciative. Losing candidates were gracious and supportive of those who prevailed. Everyone has an opinion about what our town needs to do, quit doing, do better, do more, do, do, do. But the people who put their names on ballots stepped up to actually do the work and be responsible for civic decisions; that is a much harder thing than simply having an opinion. We owe all who ran our thanks for their commitment to North Platte’s future. The best way to show that appreciation is to be constructive citizen contributors to and supporters of our friends and neighbors to whom we have entrusted these elective positions.
Just in time for Thanksgiving, we started receiving news of promising vaccine trial outcomes warranting consideration for FDA emergency use authorization. Perhaps before the end of the year, vaccines will first be made available to health care and other front-line workers, then expanding to COVID-19 vulnerable populations, and ultimately — perhaps by as early as this summer — being offered to all. Distancing, avoiding crowds, use of face coverings and good hygiene practices to reduce the virus’s spread and related illness and death remain necessary, but it looks like effective, safe vaccines are on the way and should bring an end to the pandemic.
With most of the things we enjoy and which bring us comfort and peace, a common thread is the cooperative effort of our fellow citizens aimed at making things better. Few of our blessings occur without the sincere, collaborative exertions of individuals, organizations and governmental entities working to bring about a common good. People and businesses do not invest their dollars and efforts in our community — people do not seek local elective office — without believing in and being committed to North Platte. For these friends and neighbors, let us be thankful. And let us show that appreciation by being supportive.
