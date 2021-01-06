Paloucek: Following the leader in a goose chase

Familiar V-shaped flocks of geese again streak our winter skies. The aerodynamic formation reduces wind resistance, easing the birds’ trips to and from their watery roosting areas and the fields where they feed. The goose at the point of the V works hardest in each string’s slicing of the air, but even its task is eased by those next in line. Just as bicyclists and race car drivers will “draft” one another to their mutual speed and efficiency benefits, geese instinctively line into their strings to the same ends.

This seasonal sight of geese in flight never fails to remind me of an odd but consistent phenomenon I witnessed as a goose hunter. On weekends and during other breaks from high school and college classes, I was a frequent visitor to ground a mile or two west of what we called Jumbo Reservoir in northeast Colorado that Dad and some of his friends leased to hunt. Thousands of geese roosted on Jumbo and would daily fly out to feed in the harvested corn fields around the reservoir. We hunters would arrive before sunrise and scatter along the edge of a canal that ran basically north and south across the eastern portion of the ground where we hunted. Beginning around daybreak and continuing for sometimes two hours or longer, flocks consisting of from a handful to many dozens of birds would rise from the water at regular intervals and fly out to feed.