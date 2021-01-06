Paloucek: Following the leader in a goose chase

Familiar V-shaped flocks of geese again streak our winter skies. The aerodynamic formation reduces wind resistance, easing the birds’ trips to and from their watery roosting areas and the fields where they feed. The goose at the point of the V works hardest in each string’s slicing of the air, but even its task is eased by those next in line. Just as bicyclists and race car drivers will “draft” one another to their mutual speed and efficiency benefits, geese instinctively line into their strings to the same ends.
This seasonal sight of geese in flight never fails to remind me of an odd but consistent phenomenon I witnessed as a goose hunter. On weekends and during other breaks from high school and college classes, I was a frequent visitor to ground a mile or two west of what we called Jumbo Reservoir in northeast Colorado that Dad and some of his friends leased to hunt. Thousands of geese roosted on Jumbo and would daily fly out to feed in the harvested corn fields around the reservoir. We hunters would arrive before sunrise and scatter along the edge of a canal that ran basically north and south across the eastern portion of the ground where we hunted. Beginning around daybreak and continuing for sometimes two hours or longer, flocks consisting of from a handful to many dozens of birds would rise from the water at regular intervals and fly out to feed.
We were not using decoys to lure geese in but instead pass-shooting at the flocks flying over near enough to offer reachable targets. Group after group after group would take off, string out and fly off. After 10 or so minutes, the flight path of the vast majority of the flocks coming our direction would become apparent. We would move along the canal edge to get under the track that most of the flocks were taking, thereby reducing the distance between flying birds and gun muzzles and increasing the number of shots we could justify taking. Dad would remind that we didn’t go goose hunting to save shells. But still there was a need to be close enough to have a rational chance to knock down the target in order to squeeze the trigger.
We congregated under the relatively narrow pathway the flocks were flying and would shoot at birds that came within range. And here is the weird thing. All the shooting and occasional killing of a goose or two would rarely alter the path the significant majority of the strings would follow. Flocks would keep coming on nearly the exact track, one after the next after the next, and would continue until the geese stopped going out to feed for that morning. Granted, we were not making anything near a noticeable dent in the goose population, but for sure we would create an obvious, noticeable racket that one would think a goose would recognize and wish to avoid by something as easy as flying a few hundred yards one direction or the other from the spot that was the source of a bunch of loud bangs and whizzing shot.
Each goose had virtually an entire 360 degrees of direction in which to fly unmolested and literally miles and miles of unoccupied farm ground that it could cross without being bothered. Yet the huge majority would group up and follow the lead of that first goose at the head of the first V of the morning regardless of the noise, steel shot and occasional death encountered on that path. Yes, some flocks took entirely different paths from the lake, and shooting would often flare the bunch or two coming right behind geese that got shot at. But it was very typical that, with all the available and non-threatening alternatives, approximately three of every four strings of geese crossing that leased ground on any given morning would very closely follow a path no more than 70 or 80 yards wide.
It is probably giving geese, which have brains I’d guess to be the size of a peanut, too much credit. But I often wondered why string after string flew, despite always annoying and occasionally dangerous impediments, true to a track initiated by the leader of that first flock; how they decided which of their fellows they were going to follow no matter what.
And sometimes I wonder how closely we people resemble those geese.