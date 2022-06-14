Paloucek: Free market alone won’t fix housing scarcity

Government, in our system, exists as the democratically accountable institution through which people collectively accomplish what would be difficult or impossible privately. Roads are an excellent example. Imagine the mess we would have, and the inefficiencies created, if everyone were left to their own devices to get from where they live to the places they need or want to go. Instead, we act communally through various levels of government to plan, build, maintain, expand and pay for our surface transportation system. We all use the streets and roads. Through elections, we select and hold accountable those who make the decisions.

Similar analysis can be made for the many other legitimate actions of government; education and public safety, to name two. The imperative of the public’s involvement in education is recognized in the Nebraska Constitution’s requirement that the state provide “free instruction in the common schools of this state.” Effective police and fire protection have for centuries been the province of communal action rather than everyone for him- or herself.

Like every community, North Platte seeks to be a great place to live and work, to attract new businesses and residents, to provide access to an excellent quality of life for those who reside here. In pursuit of becoming a better place to live with more economic opportunities, consumer attraction and reason to come to North Platte, our town is working hard to add an 800-job beef processing plant and a rail park and to expand retail and restaurant options.

Like many communities, North Platte has, for decades, experienced a shortage of housing. According to longtime North Platte Realtor Nancy Faulhaber, last week there were 17 homes for sale in our town of 24,000 people. This strained supply limits our ability to be the town we strive to be.

The most recent housing quality study in North Platte conducted in 2018 found that only 25.1% of homes north of the tracks and 52.4% of south-side homes were in “excellent” or “good” condition. But in a sellers’ market, the cost of housing goes up. Homes at the high end of the range are always too expensive for much of the workforce. But when houses become scarce — 17 on the market in a town of 24,000 people — the cost of midrange homes gets out of reach of many. And general housing quality can slip when sale prices become less dependent upon how well a place is maintained. When rentals are snapped up as soon as they become available, rents stay high regardless of quality, and landlords have less incentive to keep residences in top shape.

Our shortage of quality, affordable housing is a very real problem, particularly in light of hoped-for additions and expansions. Sustainable Beef, a rail park between North Platte and Hershey, the rehabbing at District 177, continued expansion at the interchanges and future economic progress — making our town better — depend upon places for people to live.

Fortunately, a majority of our City Council agrees that this problem is one that is going to take collective civic action to resolve. At its June 7 meeting, the council granted first-round approval to tax increment financing incentives for a planned 51-lot residential development north of the cemetery. If final approval is granted, the city will sell 13.2 acres to the North Platte Chamber & Development Corp. and allow $1.87 million of the cost of new streets and other infrastructure for the subdivision to be recouped through TIF. TIF uses the increase in property taxes generated by the development to reimburse eligible development expense for a limited time. The chamber will pass the savings generated through TIF to lot purchasers, the goal being more affordable houses for the ultimate homeowners.

Two council members, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods, voted against the project. Both typically oppose TIF proposals, contending that government incentives should not influence the free market.

The unfettered free market has not solved the decades-old housing shortage in North Platte, one of numerous Nebraska communities using TIF to make homes more affordable. One wonders how long a housing shortage must persist before some will acknowledge that free market forces alone won’t solve it, that government incentives are not a boogeyman. Council members Jim Nisley, Pete Volz, Ty Lucas, Brad Garrick, Jim Carman and Ed Rieker are already there and voting accordingly. North Platte will be better for it. Say thanks when you see them.